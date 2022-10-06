Congressman John Rutherford Endorses Martha Gleason for Anastasia Mosquito Control District, Seat 2
Martha’s focus will be on the health and well-being of St. Johns county residents while ensuring taxpayer funds are not wasted. "PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Gleason today announced that Florida Congressman John H. Rutherford has endorsed her candidacy for Anastasia Mosquito Control District, Seat 2.
"I am honored to have the support of Congressman Rutherford. He is awidely respected leader and tremendous public servants," said Ms. Gleason.
In his endorsment of Ms. Gleason, Congressman Rutherford said, "Martha’s passion for science and research, her strong educational background, and her business expertise make her uniquely qualified to further the District’s scientific expertise while bringing much-needed business discipline as the county grows. Martha’s focus will be on the health and well-being of St. Johns county residents while ensuring taxpayer funds are not wasted. "
MARTHA'S PLANS WHEN ELECTED
I will ensure that AMCD is focused on why it was chartered in the first place – to control and monitor for the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. I want to ensure proper funding for the district, while ensuring no wasteful spending or expansion beyond the district’s charter. By focusing on exploring new funding models, AMCD can help to offset capital outlay costs, and operational costs that will help to meet the needs to provide additional services to residents as the county grows, while also keeping the taxes low.
Upon being elected, I plan to work with my colleagues, St. Johns County citizens, the AMCD Administration, County Government Officials, and the State to ensure that the district’s 5-year Strategic Growth Plan anticipates services needed to meet the County's growing population and community/business development needs.
I will also propose a citizen advisory committee to ensure that citizens have a seat at the table when key funding decisions are being made as no government agency should be utilizing taxpayer dollars without transparency and the consent of its citizens.
In short, as your AMCD commissioner, the following will be my priorities:
* Ensure Fiscally Responsibility: As a special district, AMCD’s Board of Commissioners is to be fiscally responsible and committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars through responsible and lean budget decision-marking. AMCD should be spending less on general and administrative expenses than do their counterparts, cities and counties.
*Ensure Accountability: The AMCD Board of Commissioners are elected by voters in St. Johns County. Therefore, I will fight to ensure that the best interests of St. Johns citizens are served by the district.
*Ensure Transparency: The AMCD is limited in how they can spend taxpayer dollars and are required to be transparent in their financial processes. AMCD is also subject to Florida's Sunshine, public records, financial disclosure, and ethics laws. I will ensure that citizens receive proper notice about the proposed annual budget meetings, mileage increases, and all projects involving significant expenditures by the district.
Projects such as the “Mosquito Museum” should have received sufficient public notice and debate. Consideration should have been given to making this a referendum item, instead of leaving it only to Board approval.
