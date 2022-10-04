TikTok Available Now on Loop TV as New Out of Home Channel

Dedicated TikTok Channel Now Available on Loop TV, Bringing TikTok to Thousands of Businesses Including Restaurants, Retail, Salons, Healthcare Offices, and More

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media" or "Loop") LPTV, a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced a new collaboration with TikTok, bringing content from the entertainment platform with a community of over one billion, to Loop Media's digital out-of-home service on a dedicated TikTok channel.

TikTok and Loop Media have teamed up to bring the platform's highly engaging and entertaining content to over 12,500 Loop Players and devices across the United States, inviting patrons of bars, restaurants, retail shops and more to experience the joy of TikTok. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, the expertly-curated channel features tens-of-thousands of the platform's most engaging and visually-appealing videos that can be enjoyed with or without sound. The TikTok community loves to be entertained by their favorite creators, trends and community and Loop TV's dedicated TikTok channel is an exciting new way for people to experience the platform.

"In our continual pursuit to create channels that bring value to businesses of all kinds, our new TikTok channel on Loop TV is the perfect addition to our service," said Greg Drebin, Chief Content Officer for Loop Media Studios. "TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video and together we have curated a new channel that captures the diversity and popularity of this world-class platform."

"TikTok has become the platform more than a billion people turn to for entertainment throughout their day. With TikTok's dedicated channel on Loop TV, that experience can be extended to new screens, venues, and audiences," said Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution, New Screens at TikTok. "We are excited to collaborate with Loop to launch a channel that provides viewers with an experience that's distinctly TikTok and offers our community more opportunities to spark joy throughout their day."

The new TikTok channel is available now to all businesses and venues using the Loop Player, home to over 200 music, entertainment, and information channels.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") LPTV is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary "Loop Player" for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home ("OOH").

Loop Media's digital video content reaches millions of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media's non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media's streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television ("FAST") and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

