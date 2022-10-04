NETGEAR Introduces Powerful New Unlocked 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Hotspot

NETGEAR's new Nighthawk M6 strengthens 5G Mobile Hotspot lineup and provides faster speeds and improved WiFi performance both on-the-go and at home

NETGEAR®, Inc. NTGR, the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today launched a powerful addition to its unlocked 5G mobile hotspot lineup. At a time when access to fast, secure and reliable internet is more important than ever, the NETGEAR Nighthawk® M6 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR6150) raises the mobile broadband experience to new heights by upping the maximum 5G speed that can be supported and adding 160MHz capability to connect with the latest WiFi 6 client devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005444/en/

NETGEAR launched the world's first unlocked 5G hotspot in 2021 with the award-winning Nighthawk M5. Now the company is building on that achievement with the M6, which is 20 percent faster than the M5 at 2.5 Gbps over 5G and has the capacity to hit a maximum combined WiFi speed of up to 3.6Gbps1 when connecting to 160MHz WiFi 6 devices. Additionally, the M6 comes with a first of its kind new In-Home Performance Mode which boosts WiFi coverage up to 2,000 square-feet when the device is plugged in, and the battery is removed.

Robust Connectivity Wherever, Whenever

The Nighthawk M6 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SDX62 Mobile Platform and delivers premium performance with groundbreaking speeds. Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz AX3600 WiFi 6 is ideal for all mobile connectivity needs from fast file transfer to high-end video streaming on up to 32 connected devices. A powerful 5040mAh battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge, providing power throughout the day and night.

At home or the office, M6 can be used for both primary or backup internet access, especially in rural areas where reliable and fast wired Internet access is not available. When on the road, the M6 provides the most secure, private WiFi connections for laptops, tablets and phones in airports, hotels, trains and other places offering public WiFi. When users want to conserve 5G data usage or in areas where only public WiFi but no cellular signal is available, the M6 offloading feature enables tethering to local public WiFi for internet connectivity while eliminating the need to manually connect each device to the local public WiFi.

"We really listened to our customers to determine how they are using these devices and set out to provide a superior WiFi experience whether they need portable and secure access on the road, powerful, reliable internet at home or both," said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "We are leveraging our more than 25 years of wireless expertise to generate this incredible, next-generation combination of 5G and WiFi 6 in the form of the Nighthawk M6, which will drastically improve the way we stay connected from wherever we live, work and play."

The M6 is easy to set up and use, and its compact design makes it easy to bring wherever a wireless connection is needed. It has an intuitive color touch screen to conveniently monitor data usage, view the WiFi name/password, check mobile signal strength and manage device and network settings. The Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C ports make it easy to connect and distribute fast internet speeds to wired devices and external 5G antennas (sold separately) can be connected to the available antenna ports to boost reception in buildings, at remote sites or wherever network coverage is sparse.

Technical Specifications:

Next-Level Sub-6 5G Performance: Strong, reliable, secure 5G internet with speeds up to 2.5Gbps for home or on-the-go. Already in use on smartphones, Sub-6 5G can deliver lifelike video calls and streaming, rapid file transfers and downloads, more competitive multiplayer gaming and more.

Strong, reliable, secure 5G internet with speeds up to 2.5Gbps for home or on-the-go. Already in use on smartphones, Sub-6 5G can deliver lifelike video calls and streaming, rapid file transfers and downloads, more competitive multiplayer gaming and more. Faster Speeds with WiFi 6: Fast WiFi 6 speeds up to 3.6Gbps and greater capacity to connect up to 32 devices for exceptional performance.

Fast WiFi 6 speeds up to 3.6Gbps and greater capacity to connect up to 32 devices for exceptional performance. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon® SDX62 Chipset: The advanced Qualcomm modem supports 5G's Sub-6 band, delivering an arsenal of technologies and extreme power efficiency. The M6 meets the 3GPP Release 16 standard, so it's upgradable in the future via firmware updates.

The advanced Qualcomm modem supports 5G's Sub-6 band, delivering an arsenal of technologies and extreme power efficiency. The M6 meets the 3GPP Release 16 standard, so it's upgradable in the future via firmware updates. Intuitive Touch Screen Interface: The simple-to-use 2.4-inch LCD touch screen lets you conveniently set up, change WiFi settings, share access and monitor your data usage.

The simple-to-use 2.4-inch LCD touch screen lets you conveniently set up, change WiFi settings, share access and monitor your data usage. Secure and Reliable Network: Avoid the dangers of connecting directly to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M6 is equipped with VPN pass-through support and password protection.

Avoid the dangers of connecting directly to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M6 is equipped with VPN pass-through support and password protection. In-Home Performance Mode: Boost your WiFi coverage, up to 2,000 square-feet, by simply removing the battery and using the power adapter.

Boost your WiFi coverage, up to 2,000 square-feet, by simply removing the battery and using the power adapter. Unlocked Potential: The unlocked device accepts nano SIM cards and works best on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

The unlocked device accepts nano SIM cards and works best on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. n77 C-Band Support: Ensures you experience the highest possible 5G speed in more places.

Ensures you experience the highest possible 5G speed in more places. HPUE Support: Enables better 5G range. Pick up a 5G signal at the outer edges of 5G coverage areas, even where other devices cannot.

Enables better 5G range. Pick up a 5G signal at the outer edges of 5G coverage areas, even where other devices cannot. Mobile Ecosystem: Increase your 5G cell reception by connecting external 5G antennas (sold separately) to the available antenna ports.

Availability

NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 5G Mobile Hotspot Router (MR6150) is available now on NETGEAR.com for a suggested retail price of $799.99.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® NTGR has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2022 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo and Nighthawk are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-G

1Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE standard 802.11 specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005444/en/