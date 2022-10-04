Submit Release
Dais and Perr&Knight partner to revolutionize speed to market for insurance products

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dais, the provider of no-code insurance product hosting solutions, and Perr&Knight, the insurance product filing experts, have teamed up to streamline speed to market for insurance products. StateFilings.com, an exciting new addition to the Dais 3.0 App Store, makes implementations easy and automated for customers on the Dais platform.

StateFilings.com is the leading software platform that helps insurance companies create and manage their products and filings. It is a single source of truth where insurance companies can easily collaborate to create and file insurance products and manage their associated forms, rules, and other documents.

The new StateFilings.com app, available on the Dais 3.0 app store, will automate the handoff from product development to product approval to product administration, eliminating several processes and are entirely manual in nature. The partnership will help structure workflows and minimize disruption to timelines from project missteps.

"Dais is committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers," said Jason Kolb, CEO of Dais. "Partnering with Perr&Knight to offer StateFilings.com on our platform is another example of how we are making it easy for our customers to do business with us and our partners."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Dais to offer our industry-leading product filing solution to their customers," said Patrick Light, Principal & Director of Enterprise Software Solutions at Perr&Knight. "This partnership is the first of its kind and is a great example of how technology can be used to streamline the insurance product speed to market process."

"We want to make working with our partners as easy as pushing a button," said Kolb. "We're making it easier for our customers to use all of the innovative new data and services that are available now, and that's a win for our customers, our partners, and us as well."

Kolb said that the goal is to have an off-the-shelf integration available to customers by Q4 of 2022, which will allow products to be promoted to live status automatically in conjunction with filing approvals.

About Perr&Knight

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and accident & health industries. Services include actuarial consulting, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, and predictive analytics. Software includes StateFilings.com, a leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton, the New York Metro Area, Fort Worth, and Cincinnati, and more than 130 insurance professionals including over 30 credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States.

About Dais

Dais is making it easy to create and sell digital insurance products. Using Dais, insurers can quickly bring new and existing products to market through digital distribution channels. For more information, please visit dais.com.

