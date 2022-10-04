Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,375 in the last 365 days.

Upwork to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. UPWK, the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume ("GSV"), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:
Evan Barbosa
Investor Relations
investor@upwork.com


You just read:

Upwork to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.