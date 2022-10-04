Adeia Renews Long-term Intellectual Property License with Foxtel

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxtel, Australia's leading pay-TV platform, and Adeia Inc., the newly independent IP licensing business ADEA, today announced that Foxtel has signed a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license renewal. This agreement offers Foxtel's pay-TV platform as well as Foxtel's online streaming platforms, including Foxtel Now, Kayo, and Binge, ongoing access to Adeia's industry-leading media technology patent portfolio.



"We believe that our relationship with Foxtel demonstrates how pay-TV and OTT providers around the world use Adeia's intellectual property to reach consumers in more innovative ways," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Chief Licensing Officer and General Manager of Adeia's media business. "We are proud to continue working with Foxtel, one of Australia's most innovative media companies, to enable the next-generation of entertainment technology."

Adeia has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia's technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

