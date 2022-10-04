[Latest] Global Web Filtering Market Size/Share Worth 9.5 Billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Web Filtering Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), By Filtering Type (Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering, Keyword Filtering, Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering, File Type Filtering, Others), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Web Filtering Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report further provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the Web Filtering market. Moreover, the report examines the global competitive analysis of the global Web Filtering market.

The key purpose of the Global Web Filtering Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders with comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the changes in the Web Filtering market throughout the world.

Web Filtering Market: Overview

Web filtering or content-control software is a specific kind of program made to screen incoming web pages and decide whether portions or the entire page should be accessible. Simply put, it's used to limit the websites that a user can access on their computer. This makes it possible to authenticate any website reliably. Any web page's origin or content is checked against a set of guidelines specified by the company or person who installed the web filter.

Growth Factors

The market for web content filtering has evolved as a result of the expanding digitization and usage of web-based material brought about by advancing technologies. The IT industry had fast expansion in the years that followed, and to safeguard its data from a security breach, it needed powerful security services. The market for web filtering, which is created particularly to limit undesired material, is expanding as a result of this.

Along with supporting the purposes of web content filtering, technological innovators have attempted to develop solutions like anti-viruses, firewalls, and intrusion prevention systems. Organizations are implementing methods for systems to control and monitor issues with information safety and security on the internet. Their attention has shifted to effectively managing internet bandwidth consumption, which is predicted to drive demand for this service industry in the years to come. The market is also being impacted by a shortage of technical skills and the capacity to manage challenging conditions.

Segmental Overview

The Web Filtering market is classified into component, deployment, filtering type, and industry. By industry, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. With an increase in cybercrime activities, there is a very great danger to the protection of sensitive data, including financial banking information, personal banking information, personal identification data, and confidential company information. These factors have led to a high need for BFSI security solutions, which has fueled the expansion of the web filtering industry.

Advanced security solutions in this industry are anticipated to benefit from the increased application of governing standards, growth in cloud-based security solutions, and expansion of online payment options.

Regional Overview

Due to favourable government regulations, greater use of web content filtering in educational institutions and commercial organizations, and other factors that encourage the adoption of web filtering technologies, North America now dominates the web filtering industry in terms of revenue. The main factors driving this industry are the expansion of bring-your-own-device policies across all organizations and the proliferation of online malware.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Web Filtering market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Web Filtering market forward?

What are the Web Filtering Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Web Filtering Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Web Filtering market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Cisco, McAfee, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Fortinet, Forcepoint, Barracuda Networks, Sophos, Zscaler, and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Filtering Type, Industry, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

The report offers a company analysis to give a 360-degree overview of the major players operating in the market. Moreover, the report also comprises key strategic developments related to the market including new service launches, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, collaborations & joint ventures, partnerships, research & development, as well as regional expansion of key player participants involved in the global Web Filtering market .

An in-depth investment analysis has been performed, providing forecast and prevailing opportunities for the market participants. The market report focuses on significant characteristics of the market that comprise historical data, present market revenues, PEST analysis, technological investments, and competitive analysis in the related industry.

Browse the full "Web Filtering Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), By Filtering Type (Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering, Keyword Filtering, Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering, File Type Filtering, Others), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

Some of the prominent players

Cisco

McAfee

Symantec

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro

Fortinet

Forcepoint

Barracuda Networks

Sophos

Zscaler

The global Web Filtering market is segmented as follows:

By Component

By Deployment

By Filtering Type

Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering

Keyword Filtering

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering

File Type Filtering

Others

By Industry

Media & Entertainment

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Based on Geography

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Web Filtering market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Web Filtering market size was valued at around USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on the component, the service segment was predicted to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on filtering type, the DNS filtering segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on end-user, the BFSI segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

August 2022: DNSFilter , a company based in Washington, D.C., acquired Guardian, an iOS firewall that protects user privacy.

, a company based in Washington, D.C., acquired Guardian, an iOS firewall that protects user privacy. July 2020: A new cloud-based security and information event management (SIEM) product from McAfee, McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM) Cloud, supports the activities of a security operations team in the areas of detection, incident response, and threat hunting.

Reasons to Purchase Web Filtering Market Report

Web Filtering Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Web Filtering Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Web Filtering Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Web Filtering Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Web Filtering market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Web Filtering market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Web Filtering market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Web Filtering market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Web Filtering industry.

Managers in the Web Filtering sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Web Filtering market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Web Filtering products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

