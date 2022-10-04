Textile Staples Market to Exhibit Total Revenue of US$ 275.48 Bn by 2032 Attributing to the Widespread consumption of Natural Staple Fibers - Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global textile staples market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the projection period from 2022 to 2032 with sales projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5%. The global market is valued at US$ 1,61,280.2 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,75,489.9 Mn by 2032.



The growth in the market is attributed to the widespread consumption of textile staples in several end-use industries such as apparel, general and leisure, sportswear, interior flooring, and others is expected to push the sales during the forecast period.

According to Future Market Insights, historical analysis of the global textile staples market surged at a pace of 5.0% CAGR from 2012 to 2021. According to the present estimations, the global market is poised to expand at a 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4157

A staple fiber plays a vital role in fabric and garment manufacturing. Changing fabric preferences, especially among millennials, is expected to boost the textile industry, driving growth in the textile staples market.

On the basis of application, the apparel segment is anticipated to contribute about 50% of the total sales and register growth at approximately 3.6% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Besides this, the interior flooring segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forthcoming decade. Regionally, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the leading region during the upcoming decade.

Key Takeaways

In comparison with stable fibers such as viscous rayon and polyester, natural staple fibers are used more including cotton, jute, and wool. The demand for natural and eco-friendly textiles is anticipated to surge over the years because the consumption of synthetic staple fibers negatively impacts the environment.

According to FMI analysis, cotton is one of the most extensively grown and utilized staple fibers in the textile industry. Since it is known as a multipurpose fiber, it consists of the qualities of cooling, absorption, and softness and is used to make clothing for hot weather. Wool from sheep has insulating qualities which makes it excellent for use in the production of knitted warm clothing.

The use of synthetic fibers is extensive among end users. Therefore, prominent companies are producing one of the most popular synthetic fibers, polyester, in a sustainable manner. PET bottles and polyester waste is utilized to create recycled polyester staple fiber. Among several other things, recycled polyester is utilized in carpets, pillows, blankets, and high-end cushions.

According to a recent study, India spent around US$ 2.5 billion on the textile industry and was expected to host "Textile Week" at the Indian Pavilion in EXPO2020. This boosted the sales in the global staple fiber market is expanding in the present assessment period due to increased investment in the textile sector and a rise in demand for sustainable textile materials.

Growth in the global textile staples market is anticipated to surge with the growing expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and rising applications in the automotive and construction sectors. By the end of 2022, the global textile staples market is expected to witness phenomenal sales.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/textile-staples-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers in the market are strategically surging their market presence all over the world by penetrating their way into emerging economies to set up their manufacturing units to decrease operating costs and maximize profit.

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lenzing AG

International Fibers Group

Invista

Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group)

Toray Group

Chori Co., Ltd.

W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

Cellulose Cotton Wool Corporation of India

Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.

Belgian Fibers SA

Grasim Industries Limited

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

More Insights into the Textile Staples Market

Textile manufacturers shifting from manufacturing generic textile products to niche technical textile products are facing lesser international competition. The main focus of manufacturers is the production of cheap textiles in higher volumes. Subsequently, leading companies in the U.S. are expanding their product lineup in the healthcare-related business to gain competitive edge.

Request for Customization before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4157

Textile Staples Market by Category

By Fiber Type:

Natural Fiber Cotton Cellulose Cotton Wool Wool Other

Synthetic Fiber Rayon Polyester Acrylics Polypropylene Nylon Other



By Application:

Apparel General and Leisure Sportswear

Interior Flooring

Medical

Upholstery

Automotive

Construction

Filtration

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitation

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Textile Staples Market Demand Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2012-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Read Full TOC….

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Landscape:

Textile Auxiliaries Market: Global textile auxiliaries market to reach a value of US$ 9,992.4 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects of textile auxiliaries is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 5.2% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 16,589.3 Mn by 2032.

Textile Colorant Market: Global textile colorant market to reach a value of US$ 6,850.0 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects of textile colorant is expected to witness healthy CAGR of magnitude 5.4% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 11,590.4 Mn by 2032.

Technical Textiles Market: The technical textiles market will register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to surpass US$ 183 Bn in 2021. The market's worth will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.60% between 2021 and 2031.

Textile Flooring Market: Global textile flooring market are anticipated to top US$ 301.52 Bn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Textile Chemicals Market: The textile chemicals market will register a year-on-year (YoY) growth at 3% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 22,126.3 Mn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, overall textile chemicals sales are set to rise at 5.40% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com