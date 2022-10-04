Save Foods Hosts Senior Executives from Leading LATAM Food and Agricultural Multinational Companies

PepsiCo led the delegation of senior executives assessing new technologies to streamline produce production

Neve Yarak, IL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD (FSE:80W) ("Save Foods" or the "Company"), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, hosted a delegation of approximately 100 senior executives from leading multinational food and agriculture companies at the Company's R&D center in Neve Yarak, Israel. The delegation, organized by the Israel Export Institute and led by PepsiCo is focused on finding new technologies to streamline produce production.

Federico Atlasovich, the organizer of the delegation and the Head of the Agro-Tech Sector at The Israel Export Institute, commented: "The visit at Save Foods left the delegation with a great impression and some companies expressed their interest to run pilot trials with Save Foods in their facilities. From my experience, based on similar delegations, there is ample opportunity for future business amongst the delegation members."

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., stated: "LATAM exporters play a vital role in the world's food supply. We are honored to be one of a select group of companies to host delegation members. There is great interest in Save Foods' innovative treatment to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce the need for pesticides, while maintaining the produce quality at arrival. We look forward to pursuing new pilot programs and commercial sales opportunities with delegation members in the weeks and months ahead to show how Save Foods' innovative treatment offers growers, retailers, and consumers a longer window in which to transport, sell, store and consume produce."

The LATAM delegation, which is comprised of industry leading produce exporters and food companies from Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, Peru, Argentina, and Chili, is scouting technologies to streamline and improve in areas such as: extending shelf life, automation of picking processes, dedicated sorting processes for agricultural produce, technologies for optimizing the supply chain, and the automation of irrigation.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the possibility of securing additional business opportunities and pursuing new pilot programs and commercial sales opportunities with members of the LATAM delegation. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Save Foods' annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 and August 15, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Media Contact:

IR@savefoods.co

US Investor Relations:

Adam Holdsworth, Managing Director

TraDigital IR

adam@tradigitalir.com

German Investor Relations:

Dr Eva Reuter

e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

