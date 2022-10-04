Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market demand analysis underscores the growing preference of AAC as contemporary construction materials owing to array of environmental, performance, and cost advantages. Globally growing adoption of energy-efficient, environmentally sustainable, and durable building materials in residential, industrial, and commercial constructions pivots the commercialization of the products. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2022 to 2031.



Rapidly increasing adoption of AAC in residential constructions hinges on their remarkable structural capability and loadbearing support and lightweight benefits, fuelling their popularity over traditional concrete masonry in houses. A study by TMR found that AAC blocks held a major share of the aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market in 2021. Additionally, excellent fire resistance, insulation properties, durability, and moisture resistance of AAC are material properties that evoked massive interest in them being used for roof and floor panels. Especially wall panels made of AAC is a highly lucrative segment, whereby tapping into the demand will boost aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market size.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12650

Key Findings of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market Study

Rising Adoption of AAC Blocks and Panels to Propel Abundant Growth Opportunities : Aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) is considered as a versatile building material in residential constructions. The excellent fire resistance and breathability on one hand, and dimensional stability, light-weightiness, and durability on the other has spurred the demand for AAC blocks and panels. Their installations are rising on the back of energy-efficient building materials to support ecologically sustainable development of houses in urban areas, thus enriching the aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market prospects.

Aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) is considered as a versatile building material in residential constructions. The excellent fire resistance and breathability on one hand, and dimensional stability, light-weightiness, and durability on the other has spurred the demand for AAC blocks and panels. Their installations are rising on the back of energy-efficient building materials to support ecologically sustainable development of houses in urban areas, thus enriching the aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market prospects. Popularity of AAC as Walling Materials Underpins Massive Lucrative Avenues: The TMR authors opine that AAC is gaining popularity as a walling material, especially due to structural strength, fire and moisture resistance, and ease of installation. The study concurs that this will spur the commercialization of aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) products. Recent aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market trends indicate that adoption of sustainable building materials will steer buoyant demand for AAC blocks.



Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market: Drivers

Growing investments in planned urbanization in emerging economies and developing countries worldwide is a key driver for energy-efficient and durable building materials in residential constructions. Governments in these nations are encouraging ownership of affordable housing to burgeoning urban populations, thus boosting the aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market prospects.

Globally, the building & construction industry is leaning on constructions that meet sustainability and energy considerations. This stridently will open up new growth frontiers for players in aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market.



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=12650

Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market in 2021, and is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The study observed that the past few years have witnessed rise in numbers of AAC manufacturing units, which has reinforced the revenue potential of the regional market. Rapidly increasing adoption of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) panels, blocks, and walls in various types of constructions in China, India, and Japan are fueled by emphasis on reducing environmental impacts of concrete. Additionally, increased product availability has bolstered the prospects.

Europe has been a highly lucrative market, with early commercialization of the products in global aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) market. The building & construction industry has been early adopter of energy-efficient, sustainable, and recyclable building materials. Adoption of green building rating systems has spurred ebullient demand for aerated autoclaved concrete in walling, roofing, and flooring applications.



Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR analysts found that the market landscape is characterized by intense competition especially in Europe and Asia Pacific. Key players are striving to meet rising demands mainly by growing their manufacturing units. Most leading players are planning for vertical integration marketing strategies.

Some of the key players are Biltech Building Elements Ltd., UAL Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. Shirke Industries, Parin Beton Company, Brickwell, AKG Gazbeton, ACICO Group, H+H International, and Xella Group.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=12650

Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market Segmentation

Product Blocks Wall Panel Floor Panel Roof Panel Cladding Panel Others

End-use Residential Commercial Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

China

India

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Fungicides Market - Fungicides Market to Reach US$ 22.3 Bn by 2027

Printing Inks Market - Printing Inks Market to Gain Value of US$ 43090.6 Mn by 2031

Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market - Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 19.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Organocatalyst Market - Organocatalyst Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Non-tearable Paper Market - Non-tearable Paper Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com