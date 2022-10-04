Postal Center International™ Named #1 on South Florida Business Journal's "Top Commercial Printers" List

Print, Mail + Marketing Leader Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year

Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner, today announced it has ranked #1 on the South Florida Business Journal's "Top Commercial Printers" Book of Lists for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition comes on the heels of two other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #19 on the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies List and #28 on the 2022 Top South Florida Private Companies, as well as the Company's announcement of its continued nationwide expansion with the recent opening of the PCI Massachusetts location in Franklin, Mass. Each of these milestones underscores the Company's dynamic growth story through the execution of its multi-year strategic plan, which has been keenly focused on activating important value creation levers for enterprise clients across a wide variety of verticals.

"We are, once again, humbled and honored to be named to the #1 spot on the Top Commercial Printers list," said Ismael Diaz, president, Postal Center International. "Print and mail are the hallmarks of our business, and we have, and continue to, set the standard for speed to market. PCI is always in motion, pushing boundaries and expanding our scope while driving measurable impact for the partnerships we forge with clients across the country. This recognition and our record growth over the past few years are a direct testament to our team's unwavering commitment to helping clients meet the future through large-scale print and mail services amplified by integrated solutions that empower their business."

Powering Growth and PCI's National Footprint

PCI is in a rapid growth stage, prioritizing thoughtful innovation as part of its multi-year strategic plan, which includes the opening of new locations in high-growth markets across the country. PCI recently announced a new location in Massachusetts that will power the Company's robust and fully integrated portfolio of solutions throughout the entire Northeast region. The opening further expands the Company's national footprint, which now totals more than 500,000 square feet across its four locations, including its Florida National Headquarters in Weston, Fla.; its PCI Signs and Fulfillment Center located in Davie, Fla.; its PCI Texas location in San Antonio, TX; and its new Massachusetts location.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation's largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations, the company's family of brands employs approximately 400 associates, with annual sales of approximately $300 million across its four locations. PCI delivers exceptional mail, letter sorting, metering, and mail tracking services alongside our other fully integrated solutions in print, mail, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional products, and creative marketing for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

