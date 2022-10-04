Third Bench Executes a Binding Letter of Intent with Residential Cabinetry Manufacturer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. NECA, and its operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings, LLC ("Third Bench" or the "Company"), are pleased to report that the Company has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire Rasmussen Custom Cabinetry, LLC ("Rasmussen"). Rasmussen manufactures, distributes, and installs residential cabinets north of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company is excited to add Rasmussen to its mix of companies. The Utah market is very strong, and Rasmussen is ideally positioned to continue to ramp up sales in Utah.

In addition, Rasmussen has the capacity to manufacture residential cabinets to be shipped to the Company's Davis Kitchens locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona, as well as the Company's Las Cruces Cabinets location in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

This acquisition will be immediately accretive to the Company's earnings. David Fair, the Company's CEO stated, "We are very excited about the vertical integration opportunities for all of our operations through the acquisition of Rasmussen. Having our own captive residential cabinetry brand really differentiates us from our competition. We can also have better control over lead times, design approaches, colors, and styles."

Rasmussen is on a run rate to have revenue of over $10 million in 2022. Combined with the current Third Bench operations, Rasmussen should be in a position to almost double that output by manufacturing cabinets for Third Bench's subsidiaries.

In addition, Rasmussen's Founder Colton Rasmussen, and Rasmussen's CFO Joshua Riedesel will continue to manage and operate Rasmussen under Third Bench.

Mr. Fair continued, "We have been extremely impressed by Colton and Josh. Their accomplishments in building Rasmussen into what it is today are tremendous. We are very happy to have them as an integral part of our management team. Their energy and commitment to excellence is outstanding and inspiring." David goes on to say "There will be tremendous synergistic value with this acquisition by selling their cabinets at our residential operations throughout the Southwest."

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

Third Bench, subsidiary of New America Energy Corp., operates five subsidiary companies operating as architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. Third Bench, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in these categories: residential cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. Third Bench also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. Third Bench employs over 130 people and had revenue of about $24 million in 2021. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

Third Bench Holdings, LLC

175 S. Main Street #1410

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

https://thirdbench.com/

NECA Contact:

Investor Relations

info@thirdbench.com

https:/twitter.com/necaholdings

Safe Harbor

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: