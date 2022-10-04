Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,439 in the last 365 days.

American Films To Introduce Blockchain Registration Website for Independent Filmmakers and Song Writers

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / American Films, Inc. AMFL ("AFI" or the "Company") today announced it is developing a website offering blockchain registration for copyright owners. Utilizing a subscription-based model, the website will allow content creators to protect their intellectual property (IP) by registering on the Solana-based blockchain, with plans to add Ravencoin and other crypto platforms based upon benefits. Additionally, the website will offer data monitoring and record evidence support of copyright infringement through the Company's subsidiary, Facterra. Facterra can then refer IP owners to turnkey solutions to fight the recorded piracy incidents and potentially recover damages. This unique offering provides IP owners an opportunity to sign on as joint plaintiffs and be represented by various nationwide law firms against cable and internet service provider companies with no out-of-pocket costs.

"AFI prides itself as a global trust and risk mitigation partner to copyright owners," said Geoff Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of AFI. "This new service offering will provide revenue growth opportunities for the company and support copyright owners in the fight against digital fraud," added Lee.

"Blockchains are perfect for time-stamping and proof-of-existence, but I'm excited to help American Films, Inc. take advantage of the provenance features that exist only on the open-source Ravencoin platform," said Tron Black, President of the Ravencoin Foundation. "The DNS-like name registration system that's built into Ravencoin allows a proof-of-origin capability that is unmatched in the blockchain space," added Black.

The Company anticipates the blockchain registration website to go-live before the end of calendar year 2022.

About American Films, Inc.
American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, rights enforcement, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films and others to enforce intellectual property rights. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/.

American Films Media Contacts
Tom Murphy
(508) 579-4716
info@americanfilms.us

Follow American Films on:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

SOURCE: American Films, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/718626/American-Films-To-Introduce-Blockchain-Registration-Website-for-Independent-Filmmakers-and-Song-Writers

You just read:

American Films To Introduce Blockchain Registration Website for Independent Filmmakers and Song Writers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.