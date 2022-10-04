American Films To Introduce Blockchain Registration Website for Independent Filmmakers and Song Writers

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / American Films, Inc. AMFL ("AFI" or the "Company") today announced it is developing a website offering blockchain registration for copyright owners. Utilizing a subscription-based model, the website will allow content creators to protect their intellectual property (IP) by registering on the Solana-based blockchain, with plans to add Ravencoin and other crypto platforms based upon benefits. Additionally, the website will offer data monitoring and record evidence support of copyright infringement through the Company's subsidiary, Facterra. Facterra can then refer IP owners to turnkey solutions to fight the recorded piracy incidents and potentially recover damages. This unique offering provides IP owners an opportunity to sign on as joint plaintiffs and be represented by various nationwide law firms against cable and internet service provider companies with no out-of-pocket costs.

"AFI prides itself as a global trust and risk mitigation partner to copyright owners," said Geoff Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of AFI. "This new service offering will provide revenue growth opportunities for the company and support copyright owners in the fight against digital fraud," added Lee.

"Blockchains are perfect for time-stamping and proof-of-existence, but I'm excited to help American Films, Inc. take advantage of the provenance features that exist only on the open-source Ravencoin platform," said Tron Black, President of the Ravencoin Foundation. "The DNS-like name registration system that's built into Ravencoin allows a proof-of-origin capability that is unmatched in the blockchain space," added Black.

The Company anticipates the blockchain registration website to go-live before the end of calendar year 2022.

About American Films, Inc.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, rights enforcement, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films and others to enforce intellectual property rights. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/ .

