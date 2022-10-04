Owl’s Nest Resort Opens Racquet Sports Complex As Part of 100 Million Dollar Expansion

Owls Nest Resort Racquet Sports Complex Owls Nest Resort Owls Nest Resort $100 Million Expansion

THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thornton, New Hampshire Owl’s Nest Resort recently celebrated the grand opening of their extensive racquet sports complex which includes 8 red clay tennis courts, 13 pickle ball courts and 4 paddle tennis courts. The 4 paddle courts are heated for year round use. The complex is just one of many additions to the resort which was first developed in 1994 and operated solely as a golf destination until its current owners, LCJ Management, purchased the 18-hole course and over 600 acres of surrounding real estate in 2014.

Since then, the course was redesigned, becoming the only Nicklaus designed course in the state and rated #6 worldwide for design and value amongst over 400 Nicklaus courses worldwide by NBC Sports/Golf Pass. The existing banquet facilities were expanded and on-site restaurant, Panorama Six82, turned into a premier, year-round dining establishment, rated #1 in the White Mountains by the NH Lodging and Hospitality Association.

Having already earned the distinction of a top destination for golf, Owl’s Nest recently opened The Lakehouse, a brand new timber frame lodge capable of accommodating groups of up to 500 people. It partially sits over 10 acre Lake Harold, the largest manmade recreational lake in New England. The resort’s extensive lodging facilities include 18, 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath gambrel units, 13 brand new 2 bedroom units, 26 new expansive guest rooms and 12, 1 bedroom, 1 bath nano cottages, all with a spacious living room, private decks and fireplaces and most with full kitchen and laundry facilities. All units are available to rent by groups or the general public.

Phase 2 is already underway and includes the addition of The Boathouse which will contain a seafood restaurant and bar, additional event space for up to 150 people, outdoor, year-round swimming pool, 30 person hot tub, radiant heated decks, boat rentals, indoor and outdoor showers, locker room facilities and beach access. Groundbreaking for a 33 room hotel called the Lafayette Lodge has begun with planned completion in May of 2023. By next summer the resort will be adding 8 Tesla and 6 Electrify America Superchargers which will provide all types of electrical vehicles with full charges in less than an hour.

Phase 3 will include an additional 80-100 room hotel, complete with spa, large fitness facility, indoor pool, bowling alleys and restaurant, as well as another 9-hole, walkable golf course surrounding Lake Harold, ideal for all skill levels. The recently acquired White Mountain Country Club in nearby Ashland will also undergo course renovations and group function expansion. In all, another 60 million dollars will be invested in the resort in addition to the 40 million invested since 2014.

“Our goal is to make Owl’s Nest Resort one of the premier resorts in New England, not just because of our many on-site offerings but our location and easy access to all that the White Mountains Region has to offer,” says General Manager, Brad McCoil. “Needless to say, we’ve been quite busy creating something special and invite everyone to come experience it for themselves. You will not be disappointed.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes and hotels, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com