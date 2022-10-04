Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Operations Executive Stefan Abbruzzese as President

Respected Executive Brings 25+ Years of Commercial, Financial and Operating Experience to the SIRC Family of Companies

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. SIRC, an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced the appointment of veteran operations executive Stefan Abbruzzese as President, effective immediately.

Stefan Abbruzzese is an experienced operations and commercial leader with over 25 years' experience in financial services, software & technology, consumer and other commercial sectors. He is a seasoned professional who has built diverse world-class teams and led global organizations across all stages of the company lifecycle and through several business cycles. Most recently, Mr. Abbruzzese served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer of L Catterton, a leading private equity firm with a focus on consumer brands. At L Catterton, Stefan spearheaded the operational integration of Catterton Partners' merger with select LVMH private equity businesses, with the newly combined firm forming one of the largest global retail and consumer focused private equity businesses.

Previously, Stefan served at GE Capital in a variety of roles and responsibilities, including leading the commercial and business platform for its North American Bank Loan Group, where he managed a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of corporate and commercial loans and a team of multifunctional employees. Mr. Abbruzzese holds a BA cum laude in Physics from the College of the Holy Cross, and a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting from Northeastern University, Graduate School of Business.

"Stefan brings the SIRC family of companies a long track record of success, including diverse experience in crafting and executing business strategies, building operational infrastructure, driving profitability and providing capital through cash flow and asset backed lending (ABL) programs," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "In his new role as President, Stefan is uniquely qualified to lend his extensive functional knowledge to drive sustainable growth across our integrated family of companies and continue our rapid pace of national expansion.

"I believe that his 360-degree view will empower critical decisions in marketing, sales, product development, and customer service. I look forward to welcoming Stefan as we continue to welcome highly qualified executives to the team, building the foundation for a potential future NASDAQ uplisting and long-term shareholder value creation," concluded Massey.

Stefan Abbruzzese added: "It is an incredible privilege to join the SIRC family of companies at such an important time and inflection point in the company's growth trajectory. I firmly believe that I can leverage my skillset to bring new processes to our operations, while leveraging my deep commercial financing experience to support the Company as it pursues the capital needed to rapidly scale operations nationally. I now look forward to working with Dave and the entire executive team at SIRC to drive sustained operational execution in the quarters to come."

