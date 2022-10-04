What They Are Saying: Leader Hoyer Highlights House Democrats’ Historic Record of Success During Pittsburgh Visit

During a visit to Pittsburgh in September, Leader Hoyerdelivereda prebuttal to House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” roll-out, emphasizing House Democrats’ historic legislative record this Congress and continued commitment to lowering costs, creating better-paying jobs, and building safer communities across America.
Leader Hoyer drew a sharp contrast between House Democrats’ work to put People Over Politics and the extreme MAGA Republicans’ agenda which would criminalize women’s health care, cut Social Security and Medicare, and undermine our free and fair elections. Here’s a look at what news outlets are saying about Leader Hoyer’s visit to Pittsburgh:
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
“On a day when U.S. House Republicans unveiled their policy agenda in a small town just south of Pittsburgh, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer visited the United Steelworkers headquarters in the heart of the city to argue that his party’s record this Congress combined ‘words and deeds.’Mr. Hoyer stood alongside labor leaders Friday morning and listed major legislative packages championed by Democrats, drawing a line from trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief to infrastructure funds and semiconductor manufacturer subsidies and finally to the party’s major climate and tax reform deal passed this summer.”
“Mr. Hoyer also highlighted infrastructure law funds targeted toward rebuilding the Fern Hollow Bridge, a major connector in Pittsburgh that collapsed in January, and also pointed to the region’s tech and advanced manufacturing sector that is hoping to benefit from funding authorizations passed under the CHIPS and Science Act signed into law in August.” [9/23/22]
WESA 90.5
“U.S. House Majority Leader, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), traveled to Pittsburgh to tout Democrats as the party of actions not words before the election. He highlighted the city’s fast work to repair the Fern Hollow Bridge this year as an example of the broad funding commitments Democrats in Congress have made over the past year to tackle a variety of problems, including infrastructure repairs, microchip manufacturing, climate change and health care costs…Hoyer’s speech came shortly before the Republican House Minority Leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy unveiled a new ‘Commitment to America’ at an event in the Monongahela Valley. Hoyer tried to undermine McCarthy’s focus on the future by saying the Republicans’ lack of achievements in recent years make their new promises hollow. Under President Donald Trump, Hoyer said, Republicans didn’t follow through on their commitments to improve the country’s infrastructure.” [9/23/22]
POLITICO
“COUNTERPROGRAMMING— House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) is swooping into Pennsylvania this morning to tout Democratic legislative successes alongside the influential steelworkers union in Pittsburgh. It’s no coincidence that his event, scheduled for 8:15 a.m., is just 40 minutes drive from the big GOP agenda announcement. The move is aimed at countering the Republican message that Democratic leadership has been ineffective” “And Hoyer won’t be subtle. ‘Leader McCarthy and 199 other House Republicans voted against fixing and upgrading America’s infrastructure, against jobs for American workers, and against supply chains that work. Maybe that’s why he chose not to come to the City of Pittsburgh today to hold his event – too many bridges to remind him of that fact,’ Hoyer will say, according to planned remarks.” [9/23/22]
The Washington Post
“House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) criticized the GOP plan as short on specifics and highlighted a string of Democratic legislative successes in recent months, including a major investment in the country’s infrastructure.” [9/23/22]
States Newsroom
“Democrats broadly panned the Republicans’ rollout of their plan. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said during a speech in Pittsburgh that the House GOP’s ‘new platform, which isn’t new at all, is long on slogans and short on details.’ None of the proposals that were sketched out came with a price tag showing how much a Republican House would change spending compared to current levels. Republicans also said they’d ‘protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers’ but did not detail exactly what nationwide abortion restrictions they’d bring to the floor, or how they’d address maternal mortality rates.” [9/25/22]
WTAE
“House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer visited Pittsburgh Friday sending a strong message to voters ahead of the midterm election. ‘Their new platform, which isn't frankly new, is long on slogans and short on details, which is usually the case. That's because the true details of Republicans' agenda are too frightening for most American voters,’ Hoyer said. He criticized Republican lawmakers, saying talk is cheap and action matters.” [9/23/22]
The Hill
“Earlier in the day in Pittsburgh, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) held a counter-programming event at the United Steelworkers headquarters, casting McCarthy’s platform as advancing ‘MAGA extremism.’” [9/23/22]
The Associated Press
“'Long on slogans and short on details,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told union workers in Pittsburgh on Friday, according to excerpts of his speech. ‘That’s because the true details of Republicans’ agenda are too frightening for most American voters.’” [9/23/22]
U.S. News
“House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland in a dueling speech on Friday criticized the GOP agenda for its vagueness. ‘Long on slogans and short on details,’ Hoyer said in Pittsburgh on Friday. ‘That’s because the true details of the Republicans’ agenda are too frightening for most American voters.’” [9/23/22]
The Washington Examiner
“House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) offered counterprogramming at an event less than 20 miles away from the GOP rollout. Hoyer alleged the Republican proposal ‘isn’t new at all, is long on slogans and short on details,’ and he argued Democrats have fought for the working class with their policies.” [9/23/22]
While Republicans support an extremist, unpopular, out-of-touch agenda, House Democrats are putting People Over Politics.
