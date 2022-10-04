What They Are Saying: Leader Hoyer Highlights House Democrats’ Historic Record of Success During Pittsburgh Visit

a prebuttal to House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” roll-out, emphasizing House Democrats’ historic legislative record this Congress and continued commitment to lowering costs, creating better-paying jobs, and building safer communities across America.

Leader Hoyer drew a sharp contrast between House Democrats’ work to put People Over Politics and the extreme MAGA Republicans’ agenda which would criminalize women’s health care, cut Social Security and Medicare, and undermine our free and fair elections. Here’s a look at what news outlets are saying about Leader Hoyer’s visit to Pittsburgh:

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“On a day when U.S. House Republicans unveiled their policy agenda in a small town just south of Pittsburgh, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer visited the United Steelworkers headquarters in the heart of the city to argue that his party’s record this Congress combined ‘words and deeds.’ Mr. Hoyer stood alongside labor leaders Friday morning and listed major legislative packages championed by Democrats, drawing a line from trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief to infrastructure funds and semiconductor manufacturer subsidies and finally to the party’s major climate and tax reform deal passed this summer.”

“Mr. Hoyer also highlighted infrastructure law funds targeted toward rebuilding the Fern Hollow Bridge, a major connector in Pittsburgh that collapsed in January, and also pointed to the region’s tech and advanced manufacturing sector that is hoping to benefit from funding authorizations passed under the CHIPS and Science Act signed into law in August.” [9/23/22]

