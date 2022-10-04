North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 16.0% by 2028
North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market is growing with a CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 2,390.78 million by 2028.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Data Bridge Market Research on North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market Research Report is an expert's analysis which mainly includes Companies, Product type, Distribution channel, Application etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market research covers impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 2,390.78 million by 2028. The demand for the healthcare 3D printing market has been increased in both developed as well as in developing countries and the reason behind this is the emergence of COVID-19 and the increasing need of medical devices.
Market Outline: -
3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a layer-by-layer addition approach to turn a three-dimensional digital file into real customized medical equipment and products. A computer-aided design (CAD) package is build using 3D printing software with the help of 3D scanner, digital camera or 3D modelling software. Before the thing is printed, the 3D model developed with CAD can be updated and altered, allowing it to be verified.
The increase in cases of orthopedic and dental abnormalities is expected to boost the healthcare 3D printing market growth. The high cost of 3D printing is expected to restrain the growth of healthcare 3D printing market. The strategic initiative for by the key market players is anticipated to provide excellent opportunity for the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market. The dearth of skilled professionals is expected to challenge the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market.
The healthcare 3D printing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the healthcare 3D printing market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Some of the major players operating in the North America Healthcare 3D Printing market are
Carbon, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Organavo Holdings Inc., CELLINK GLOBAL, EOS, ENVISIONTEC, INC., Materialise, Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions, FIT AG, Prodways Technologies (a subsidiary of Prodways Group), Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC and Wacker Chemie AG among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market scope and market size
The North America healthcare 3D printing market is categorized into six notable segments which are based on the modality, components, technology, application, medical specialty and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of modality, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2021, standalone segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market due to the software’s accessibility features it provides to the users.
On the basis of components, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into material, hardware, software and services. In 2021, material segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because materials are the key products that are been developed and used for the printing market.
On the basis of technology, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into bioprinting, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electron beam melting (EBM), droplet deposition/extrusion-based technologies, 3DP/adhesion bonding/binder jetting and others. In 2021, bioprinting segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market it is more cost-efficient than other technologies.
On the basis of application, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and others. In 2021, medical segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because majority of the printers are used in the medical field only.
On the basis of medical specialty, Asia-Pacific healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into dental, cardiovascular, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), orthopedics, neurosurgery, oncology and others. In 2021, orthopedics segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because of the developments of vertebral implants and the tools related to orthopaedics.
On the basis of end user, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into medical & surgical centers, research centers and academic institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others. In 2021, medical & surgical centers segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because of the demand of orthopedic implants, which needs medical devices such as 3D printers.
