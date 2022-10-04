Press Releases

10/04/2022

Governor Lamont Highlights Resources for Job Opportunities During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair Will Be Held October 14, 2022, in New Britain

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is commemorating National Disability Employment Awareness Month and highlighting the many resources offered in Connecticut to ensure that people with disabilities have full access to employment and involvement in their communities.

These resources will be on full display during Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, which will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the New Britain Senior Center (55 Pearl Street, New Britain). Co-hosted by the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services, the fair will include employers from across Connecticut who will provide information on job opportunities, as well as other partners who will provide information on programs and services for individuals with disabilities.

Governor Lamont said, “I am proud of the way that Connecticut has been a leader in protecting the rights of individuals with disabilities when it comes to employment issues, and particularly proud of the many businesses throughout our state that make every effort to include people of all abilities as valued members of their workforces. We are at our strongest when we include people of all abilities in our workplaces, and it benefits the entire economy to make sure opportunities and resources are available for everyone.”

Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, “Connecticut’s workforce continues to expand. This is both good news for the economy and a trend that supports thousands of Connecticut businesses looking for workers. Thanks to the state Department of Aging and Disabilities and our many partners, Connecticut has a wide variety of resources to help employers build a diverse workforce as well as many services to support workers with disabilities. National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a great opportunity to talk about all of them. An equitable and inclusive economy is a strong economy.”

Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter said, “We are pleased to once again celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month and to shine a spotlight on inclusive employment opportunities and resources, raise awareness of disability employment issues as well as celebrate successes that happen as the result of persons with disabilities being included as part of the equity equation. We are proud of the work the Department of Aging and Disability Services continues to do in partnership with the Department of Labor to ensure coordinated services for the employment of persons with disabilities.”

In addition to the Disability Employment Resource Fair, assistance for jobseekers is available through several other resources – both in-person and virtually – at:

The Connecticut Department of Labor’s American Job Centers. Appointments are recommended. More information is available at portal.ct.gov/ajc .

The state’s CTHires portal, which serves as a one-stop resource to search for jobs, create a resume, and find training. More information is available at cthires.com .

Additional job fairs are scheduled frequently across Connecticut. For a full schedule, visit portal.ct.gov/ajc/recruitmentevents .

Other services that may be useful include: