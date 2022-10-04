Veterans Town Hall To Be Held October 13 In Petersburg Area, Veterans & Family Members Encouraged To Attend »

Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), State Senator Joe Morrissey, Delegate Mike Cherry and Delegate Kim Taylor will host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, October 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 West Washington Street in Petersburg.

The purpose of the Veterans Town Hall is to give all military veterans and family members in the area the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to Virginia veterans and learn more about the benefits and programs available to them. In addition to Commissioner Gade, Senator Morrissey, Delegate Cherry, Delegate Taylor, additional state and local officials, and DVS Veterans Services Representatives will be onsite.

The event is free and no pre-registration is required to attend. Parking is also free at the Petersburg Public Library.

“We invite all veterans in the Petersburg and Southside Virginia areas to come join us on October 13 at this special event,” said DVS Commissioner Gade. “We appreciate Delegate Taylor, Delegate Cherry and Senator Morrissey for working with our agency to assure that the veterans who live in their legislative districts are informed about these issues of importance to them and their families.”

For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804-212-8928.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.