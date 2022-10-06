Central Office Bar, a Favorite Sports Bar in Bedford
At Central office, you will enjoy a refreshing beer, tasty cocktails, delectable food, & a pleasant atmosphere are constantly on the menu at Central Office Bar.BEDFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Central Office Bar & Kitchen”, is emerging as an eventual treat for cocktail aficionados. A place to enjoy your happy hour. The finest sports bar and kitchen in Bedford in a warm location at 2208 Central Dr. They’ve got immense passion, amazing atmosphere, and team spirit to deliver the ultimate experience in the town. Here, they serve mixed drinks on the rocks, cold draft beer, delightful cocktails, and appealing food.
The Central Office Bar has an outdoor patio to relax in an open fresh area. People can play around inside with TVs and a 10-foot LED TV showing live sporting events is the main attraction. Moreover, the customers can hang around with friends and mates playing pool or darts. Their team includes welcoming bartenders, friendly staff, and the best chefs to deliver the best experience to the customers.
Here, at the Central Office Bar, they offer special available drinks every day of the week. Their best chosen domestic, craft beers, and relish new get-together spot for the visitors. Additionally, the outdoor terrace of the central office bar has multiple entertainment reasons to relax and enjoy the day. It is best to serve as a place where locals can hang out and drink and eat for a good price.
More entertainment options include pool tables, a boxing machine, darts, and every Wednesday karaoke night. Further, with some more interesting games such as Touch Tunes jukebox, Lane Master bowling games. Also, the arrangement of Trivia Night every Tuesday is a one part of their many entertainment rounds.
When it comes to the interior, it has a welcome “clean” impression with a brick wall that displays an office vibe. In addition to it, the bar is submerged in blue light all around and the walls are designed with multiple neon signs.
As per the menu, they have put special consideration on top favorites of foodies. From burgers, fries spicy chicken quesadilla, and crispy chicken-wrapped chicken sandwiches. Plus, chicken wings with the option of 10 sauces, chicken fillets, and even vegan fillets.
Munching items are on serve including mini corn dogs, loaded nachos and fries, jalapenos, fried pickles, popcorn chicken and many more. There are also three salads on serving, which is a notable effort.
For Bedford residents, their search for the Best Sports Bar near me ends here. The Central Office Bar and Kitchen’s happy hours timings are:
Monday to Friday 3pm - 11pm
Saturday to Sunday 12pm-12am
Contact:
Phone: (817) 508-0251
Email: info@centraloffice-bar.com
Address: 2208 Central Dr, Bedford TX 76021
Salena Rose
Central-Office Bar & Kitchen
+1 817-508-0251
