Hemp Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Revenue Over the Last 3 Quarters

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP): Since Hemp Inc. has been selling its new CBD products through its website www.KingOfHempUSA.com and continuing to sell its oil-absorbing products out of its plant in North Carolina, Hemp Inc.’s revenue has been steadily increasing each quarter. Hemp Inc. has seen an increase of 146% 1st Qtr., 383% 2nd Qtr, and 455% 3rd Qtr. as compared to the same quarters of the previous year, with an overall 315% growth rate for 2022!



With facilities in Spring Hope, North Carolina and Las Vegas, Nevada, Hemp Inc. has two major product lines. The 85,000 square-foot facility on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, N.C. produces Spill-Be-Gone™ and Drill-Wall™. These are both Hemp/Kenaf blends of a product that is well suited as a base for Hemp/Kenaf plastics, oil/gas well drilling and oil spill cleanup. The Las Vegas facility produces some of the best cannabinoid products available and at an excellent price.

Las Vegas, Nevada

CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA and CBN are non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants. CBD is known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. CBG is known for greater pain relief and works better with an entourage effect when taken with CBD. CBN is for sleep, when CBD and CBG are added it relaxes, reduces anxiety, reduces pain and helps you sleep quicker and go back to sleep if you wake up. There are many other benefits of these non-psychoactive cannabinoids.

Hemp Inc.'s CBD/CBG Tinctures are made from hemp isolate, fractionated organic coconut oil (MCT oil) and USP grade β cyclodextrin (BCD) which increases the body’s ability to quickly absorb the cannabinoids in the intestines. This same tincture (minus the BCD) is used in Hemp Inc.’s Coffee Enhancer. There is also a potent Pain Relief Roll-on that has received rave reviews from users. For people who prefer capsules, Hemp Inc. has CBDA/CBGA capsules, CBD/CBG capsules, as well as CBD/CBG/CBN capsules which also help with sleep.

Spring Hope, North Carolina

Spill-Be-Gone™ is sold in industrial sized quantities for large oil spill cleanups. It is exclusively available through Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hemp, Inc.). It is fast and cost effective in cleaning up oil spills on land or water. It can also be disposed of in a green manner as well, so as not to pollute the environment further. It is often used by first responders to clean up oil spills on our highways and land and is many times more absorbent than clay.

DrillWall™ is a tested LCM made of kenaf and hemp cellulose. It includes milled products from kenaf and hemp that are made into oil drilling fluid additives and oil absorbents. DrillWall™ is insoluble in water, non-toxic, and is a biodegradable drilling fluid additive used in oilfield drilling applications. This product is used by many major oil, water and gas companies. Hemp Inc.’s proprietary LCM product also acts as a borehole stabilizer, a lubricating agent, as well as prevents differential sticking. The proprietary LCM product works faster to plug the leaks and is cost competitive with most LCM materials.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp Inc.’s 85,000 square-foot facility on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, N.C. is one of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facilities in North America. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

