Hempseed Milk Market is set to experience a value growth of more than 7.7% CAGR over the next ten years, reaching a valuation of around US$ 236.4 Mn by the end of 2032 | FMI

The future of the hemp milk market looks promising, as more people are nowadays discovering various health benefits of drinking hemp milk. Hempseed milk is a nutritious alternative to cow’s milk, and its popularity is likely to continue to grow in the next decade

The hempseed milk market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 236.4 Mn by 2032 from US$ 112.8 Mn in 2022.



Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The hempseed milk market is being driven by the growing popularity of veganism around the world. Increased adoption of hempseed milk is also attributed to its growing popularity among consumers, as well as the product's versatility in numerous applications.

Hempseed milk is linked to a large number of health benefits, including improved heart health and reduced inflammation. Hempseed milk is a good source of protein, essential fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals, thus making it an ideal choice for those looking for a nutritious alternative to cow’s milk.

Studies have shown that hempseed milk can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation, both of which are risk factors for heart disease, which has led to the growing consumer preference for hempseed milk. These factors would, in turn, accelerate the hempseed milk market in the next decade.

Another factor driving the sales of hempseed milk is its various health benefits. Hempseed milk can improve heart health, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity. Additionally, it is considered to be a good source of vitamins and minerals, making it a nutritious choice for those looking for an alternative to cow's milk. To keep up with numerous trends in the hempseed milk market, several manufacturers are developing novel ways to incorporate their product into various processed foods.

Key Takeaways: Hempseed Milk Market

India currently holds a hempseed milk market share of around 31.0% in South Asia.

in South Asia. By flavor, the regular hempseed milk segment is expected to generate a global market share of about 76.9% in 2022.

in 2022. The vanilla hemp seed milk segment is set to account for nearly 34.3% of the global market share in 2022.

of the global market share in 2022. During the forecast period, the hempseed milk market in the U.K. is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 13.2%.

During the forecast period, the France hempseed milk market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.2%.

The U.K. hempseed milk market is set to generate a lucrative share of about 29.4% in the next decade.

“Hempseed milk is a versatile ingredient that has a wide array of applications, right from bakery products to foodservice industry. With rising health awareness and increasing cases of lactose intolerance, consumers are rapidly shifting towards hempseed milk owing to its organic, natural, and plant-based characteristics,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive landscape: Hempseed Milk Market

Top 5 manufacturers of hempseed milk are SunOpta, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Living Harvest Foods, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, and Z-company Bizerba. They are currently holding about 20% to 30% of the global hempseed milk market share.

Many companies are using hempseed milk in their products as it is a nutritious and environmentally friendly option. Hempseed milk is high in protein, essential fatty acids, and minerals. It is also low in calories and cholesterol. These factors make hempseed milk an ideal choice for many health conscious consumers. With increasing research & development activities and technological advancements, key players are finding new techniques to effectively use hempseed milk in the bakery industry.

