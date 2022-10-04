Globitel announces second edition of its CX Workshop to be held in Cairo as it expands its offices to Egypt
In line with Globitel’s office expansion to Egypt, this year’s event will be held in Cairo on October 24th at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski.
Our reach across 30 countries has grown over the years, the latest being the office expansion into Egypt.. We are gaining unique insights into market developments to assist our regional partners.”CAIRO, EGYPT, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globitel is excited to announce the second edition of the Globitel CX workshop. In line with Globitel’s office expansion to Egypt and building on the success of the first edition, this year’s event will be held in Cairo on the 24th of October at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski. The event presents an invaluable opportunity to bring together leading experts from a variety of industries to discuss the significant challenges and opportunities they face as they work to implement a successful customer experience.
The event will feature a keynote speech by H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan, interactive panel discussions, and engaging presentations. Experts from Etisalat, Orange, Banque Misr, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Umniah, Zain, STC, B.TECH, and more, will lead the panel discussions as they address Voice of Customer, analytics at call centers, and quality management at retail shops. Specialist Professional Services and Technology firm, Davies Group, will explore the key trends and challenges impacting the customer experience across the region and in industries such as Telecom, Banking, E-commerce, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, and more.
There will also be a dedicated customer track that will provide a detailed understanding of the challenges faced by local and regional companies concerning their customer strategy and how industry leaders are addressing these challenges to drive higher levels of customer satisfaction. In addition to discussions on the direction of customer service in Egypt, in compliance with official regulations and government recommendations for businesses, with an emphasis on the banking sector. The event will include in-depth conversations on how to leverage technologies to achieve commercial success and gain meaningful returns.
Fadi Qutaishat, Globitel VP; “Following the overwhelming success of the Globitel CX Workshop in Jordan’s Dead Sea in 2019, we will be recreating the experience, but this time in Cairo,” he followed with, “We saw an opportunity to bring together the best of the best once more, to discuss their decades of expertise in Customer Experience as the concept sweeps the world of service.”
Qutaishat continues, “Our reach across 30 countries has grown rapidly over the years, the latest being the office expansion into Egypt. With an established presence in the region, we are gaining unique insights into trending market developments to assist our regional partners as effectively as possible.” Globitel will welcome over 100 attendees from Egypt, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan, Pakistan, and more will be sharing their knowledge at the event.
About Globitel
Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iraq.
