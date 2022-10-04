Submit Release
Doli Construction Corp. to Close Curly Hill Road for Tree Removal in Plumstead Township

King of Prussia, PA – Doli Construction Corp. is planning to close Curly Hill Road between South Silo Hill Road and North Silo Hill Road in Plumstead Township, Bucks County, on Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 


During the closure, Curly Hill Road motorists will be directed to use Silo Hill Road, Stump Road, and Worthington Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #



