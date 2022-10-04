In Case You Missed It: Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 3, 2022 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here. Governor DeSantis has highlighted relief efforts that directly aid Floridians, including the start of the fuel tax holiday, and promoted debris removal in communities where it is safe to do so. There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 585,000 reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 2.1 million accounts across the state. USAR teams with more than 1,000 personnel have gone door to door to 65,000 structures to check on occupants. There are currently 9 fueling depot stations open statewide. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $21 million in the first 48 hours of activation. To read more info, click here. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. Safe and found persons can be reported safe at http://safe.fl.gov. State response efforts include: Search and Rescue As of 7 a.m. today, more than 1,900 rescues have been made.

There are more than 1,000 team members performing search and rescue.

Florida National Guard members are conducting Liaison missions in 14 counties to support and coordinate emergency response missions and requests in those counties.

Florida National Guard engineering resources were deployed to assist with route clearance in Pinellas and Lee Counties.

The Missouri Task Force 1 Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance (DSAR) Team is deploying to Florida through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to support urban search and rescue efforts and incident assessment.

A Florida Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Team deployed to Central Florida to support state USAR Task Forces and incident assessment.

The National Guard and the Coast Guard are landing helicopters on barrier islands to perform search and rescue.

1,000 National Guard were sent to the barrier islands to help expedite efforts.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, over 5,200 Florida Guardsmen have been activated to State Active Duty for Hurricane Ian response operations. The Florida National Guard are supporting a total of 207 active missions.

28 POD sites operating and distributing food, water, and ice to local populations:

1,140 pallets of water distributed



918 pallets of food distributed



230 pallets of ice distributed



1,440 tarps distributed POD sites have distributed:

Lee County- Over 1 million meals, 6 million water bottles have been distributed.



Charlotte County- over 437,000 meals and 2.8 million water bottles have been distributed.



Sarasota County- over 334,000 meals and 2.4 million water bottles have been distributed.



Collier County- over 184,000 meals and 1.6 million water bottles have been distributed.



Highlands County- over 160,000 meals and 875,000 water bottles have been distributed.



DeSoto County- 149,000 meals and 912,000 water bottles have been distributed.



Hardee County- over 69,000 meals and 474,000 water bottles have been distributed. Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) More than 829,000 MREs and 3.8 million bottles of water have been distributed so far. PODs open today include: Sarasota County

Hyundai of Venice

200 Jacaranda Blvd.



Venice, FL 34292

Englewood Center Plaza

200 S. Indiana Ave.



Englewood, FL 34223

Twin Lakes Park

6700 Clark Road



Sarasota, FL 34241

Venice Community Center

326 S. Nokomis Ave.



Venice, FL 34258

San Pedro Catholic Church

14380 Tamiami Trail



North Port, FL

Sarasota County Croquet Club

1400 Lucaya Ave



Venice, FL 34285

Hardee County

Burgin Farms

611 S. 6th Ave



Wauchula, FL 33873

DeSoto County

DeSoto County Department of Emergency Management

2200 Northeast Roan Street



Arcadia, FL 34266

Nocatee Elementary School

4846 SW Shores



Arcadia, FL 34266

Save A Lot

1325 E. Oak Street



Arcadia, FL 34266

Highlands County

Save A Lot

70 Plaza Ave.



Lake Placid, FL 33852

South Florida State College

600 W College Drive



Avon Park, FL 33825

Florida Department of Health in Highlands County

7205 S. George Blvd.



Sebring, FL 33875

Lee County

Old Bonita Springs Library

26876 Pine Ave.



Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Kelly Road Soccer Complex

10750 Kelly Road



Fort Myers, FL 33908

Cape Coral Sports Complex

1410 Sports Blvd.



Cape Coral, FL 33991

Cape Coral Leonard Street

4820 Leonard Street



Cape Coral, FL 33904

Estero High School Ballfield Park

9100 Williams Road



Estero, FL 33928

North Fort Myers Rec Center

2000 N. Recreation Park Way



North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Fleamasters Fleamarket

4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd



Fort Myers, FL 33916

Veterans Park Rec Center

55 Homestead Road S.



Lehigh Acres, FL 33938

Charlotte County

Muscle Car City

10175 Tamiami Trail



Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Charlotte Sports Prak

2300 El Jobean Rd



Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Tringali Park

3460 N Access Rd.



Englewood, FL 34224

Collier County

Collier County Emergency Management

8075 Lely Cultural Parkway



Naples, FL 34113

Sugden Regional Park

4284 Avalon Dr.



Naples, FL 34112

Everglades City Administrative Office

102 Copeland Ave.



Everglades City, FL 34139

Veterans Park

1895 Veterans Park Dr.



Naples, FL 34112 FDEM is working with feeding partners to open kitchens for impacted and displaced residents. On Sunday, October 2, more than 96,000 hot meals were served on-scene at food banks in impacted counties. More than 321,600 hot meals have been served since volunteer kitchens opened.

Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), more than 1,800 personnel from 26 states have deployed to Florida to assist in response and recovery efforts.

FDEM has activated the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557 .

FDEM Recovery staff are conducting rapid damage assessments in Charlotte, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Putnam and Osceola counties to expedite available federal assistance for disaster recovery.

FDEM has eight active fuel depots throughout Central and Southwest Florida to ensure first responders have the fuel they need to conduct search and rescue operations. More than 1.4 million gallons of fuels have been mobilized.

FDEM is leading the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) for the Hurricane Ian response, with more than 350 SERT members staffing the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

FDEM has received more than 3,700 resource requests for Hurricane Ian and fulfilled. Over 3,100 of these requests are currently being processed and are either en route or being mobilized. This includes the coordination of resources such as: trucks of food and water, generators and water pumps.

FDEM is mobilizing pet food and supplies for displaced pets, including: rabies vaccines, dry and canned dog food, dry and canned cat food, cat litter, disposable pet bowls and disposable leashes.

FDEM is deploying the following resources for distribution to impacted areas:

Coordinating to set up 4 barges to aid in the delivery of commodities in Lee County to Pine Island and Sanibel Island.



Trailers for restrooms, showers, laundry, sleeping and sanitation to ensure the care of first responders in the field



More than 4,000 gallons of diesel to Lee County to power water plants that provide water to nearby hospitals



Drone teams to assess flooded areas



500 traffic barrels to Charlotte County to safely modify traffic patterns



More than 400 bottles of oxygen to Charlotte County



255 ambulances



200 trucks of food, water and ice



200 large generators



2 full service mechanical shops



500,000 tarps



375 kits for parents of infants and toddlers with critical supplies that will last for 10 days each



Four mobile triage units to Miami-Dade County



Five truckloads of blankets and five truckloads of cots to support displaced residents



Coordinating the provision of meals for first responders staged in Orange County

FDEM is in constant communication with all 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate recovery actions and needed resources as communities experience storm impacts. Power There are currently 585,523 people without power.

More than 2.1 million accounts have already been restored across Florida.

For a full report on current outages, click here.

42,000 linemen from utilities across the state are working 24/7 to restore power.

325 Florida Highway Patrol are transporting utility crews.

412 health care facilities have had power restored since the onset of the event. Health and Human Services As of today, 22 health care facilities previously evacuated have returned and are operational.

Of the 26 health care facilities initially evacuated, only 9 are currently in evacuation status. The remaining 17 health care facilities have reopened.

8 special needs shelters remain open, serving more than 715 clients, caregivers, and staff. Special needs shelters are designed to meet the needs of clients who require assistance that exceeds services provided at a general population shelter.

Visits are being conducted at all health care facilities in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. As of this morning, Florida has completed 122 assessments at facilities in Collier, Orange, Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Hardee, and Desoto county.

Boil Water Notices have been issued for 134 areas, over 25 counties, following the impacts from Hurricane Ian. DOH continues to monitor and maintain a comprehensive statewide list of notices for residents to access online.

AHCA has activated the Emergency Patient Look-Up System (E-PLUS). Special needs shelters for 16 counties are able to utilize the system to retrieve patient medical records.

As of today, 100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site. The Generator Status Map for long-term care facilities is available here.

54 APD-licensed group homes remain evacuated.

APD has developed a list of available group home bed vacancies within APD-licensed group homes to accommodate those who need temporary relocation. APD will be assisting with relocating clients.

The Lee County Healthcare Center, VA Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and the Naples and Port Charlotte VA clinics, will remain closed until further notice.

DOH continues to expedite health care licensing for priority professions . Health care practitioners interested in volunteering to the Volunteer Florida registration portal.

. Health care practitioners interested in volunteering to the Volunteer Florida registration portal. DCF has opened four Family Resource Support Centers with staff on site, including Hope Navigators, behavioral health partners who specialize in disaster recovery response, and public benefit eligibility specialists to help individuals and families. More information can be found here: www.myflfamilies.com/frsc

Locations include: New Port Richey, Tampa, Orlando, and Palmetto.



The Family Resource Support Centers are available to help impacted families with crisis counseling services to navigate resources and services in the community.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice is continuing to conduct wellness checks on staff, youth and families in impacted areas. All youth and staff in DJJ facilities are safe, and DJJ is continuing its post-storm recovery efforts which include the continued assessment of facilities for damage and post-storm clean-up. Infrastructure FDOT is working to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridges that provide motorists access to Pine Island.

Today, FDOT deployed 13 trucks to begin working on a temporary bridge in Pine Island.

Cut and Toss crews cleared over 4,746 miles (88% complete) of state roadways. Continue to listen to local law enforcement and county officials for potential detours

Debris removal has begun, most heavily focused in Southwest Florida.

I-75 from mile marker 179 to 193 remains open to all traffic.

FDOT bridge inspectors continue to inspect bridges. 2,507 bridges have been inspected to date.

All High Priority Bridges have been cleared in Tampa Bay, Southwest Florida, Northeast Florida, and Central Florida

Projects under construction in the following counties can resume activities:

Alachua, Bay, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Miami Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Seminole, Sumter Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, Washington Road and Bridges Current Major Road and Bridge Closures. The list of closures as of 7:00 a.m., 10/3/22 is listed below. Up-to-date closures listed on FL511.com: SR-46 Westbound at Hatbill Road – Lane closed DeSoto County

SR-70 from CR-661 to N Baldwin Avenue – Lane closed, both directions



SR-70 at NW Lily Avenue – Lane closed, both directions



SR-72 from CR-661 to SR-70 – Lane closed, both directions



SR-72 from Myakka Valley Trail to NW Flint Road – Lane closed



SR-72 at SW Gator Trail – Lane closed, both directions



US-17 Northbound beyond CR-760 – All lanes closed



US-17 Northbound from SW Welles Avenue to SW Fletcher Street – All lanes closed, both directions



US-17 Southbound from CR-760 to SW Fletcher Street – All lanes Closed



US-17 at Karson Avenue – All lanes closed, both directions Flagler County

S Oceanshore Boulevard at S 14th Street – Lane closed, both directions Hardee County

SR-64 Eastbound at Golfview Drive – Lane c4osed



SR-64 at Peace River – Lane closed, both directions



SR-64 from Florida Cracker Trail to School House Road – Lane closed, both directions



US-17 at Bronco Drive – All lanes closed, both directions



US-17 from 9th Avenue W to Moffitt Road – All lanes closed, both directions Lee County

Pine Island Road Bridge (SR-78/Pine Island Road at Matlacha Draw Bridge)



Sanibel Causeway



Bonita Beach Road at Simmons Lane – All lanes closed



Captiva Drive from Palmflower Lane to Sanibel Captiva Road – Lane closed, both directions



CR-865 at Broadway Channel – Lane closed, both directions



CR-865 from Estrellita Drive to Cape Hickory Court – Lane closed, both directions



CR-867 Southbound from Port Comfort Road to Punta Rassa Road – All lanes closed



Estero Boulevard at Broadway Channel – Lane closed, both directions



SR-867/McGregor Boulevard Northbound beyond Winkler Road – All lanes closed Manatee County

SR-37 at Manatee/Polk County Line – Lane closed, both directions



SR-70 at County Line Road – Lane closed, both directions Orange County

SR-528 Westbound at Exit 12: SR-551/Goldenrod Road North Bound – On and Off-ramp closed



Mills Avenue between Dorchester Street and Lakeshore Drive – All lanes closed Osceola County

Pleasant Hill Road at Northgate Drive – All lanes closed, both directions Polk County

E Grove Avenue at S Scenic Highway – Lane closed, both directions



SR-37 Northbound before SR-674 – All lanes closed Sarasota County

CR-780 at Sinclair Drive – Lane closed, both directions



CR-780 at Manatee/Sarasota County Line – Bridge closed



N River Road from E Venice Avenue to US-41 Northbound – Lane closed Seminole County

SR-46 Eastbound at N Jungle Road – Lane closed Volusia County

W International Speedway Boulevard Westbound at I-4 Westbound – Ramp Closed NOW OPEN Charlotte County

SR-45 Southbound from Parmley Street to Main Street



Tamiami Trail Southbound at Peace River



US-41 Southbound at Peace River Bridge

Orange County

I-4 Eastbound at MM 71/Central Florida Parkway – Off-ramp

Osceola County

I-4 Eastbound at MM 65/Osceola Parkway – On-ramp

Polk County

Lucerne Park Road at Lucerne Loop

Sarasota County

N Indiana Avenue Southbound from Old Englewood Road to Alameda Grande



SR-776 Southbound beyond Old Englewood Road



SR-776 at N Elm Street

Volusia County

LPGA Boulevard between US-92 and Royal County Boulevard Ports: All ports are now OPEN

All port fuel terminals have resumed normal operations Airports Current status is listed below. Please go to your airline's website for re-booking and other flight information. Operations normal except for:

Southwest Florida International Airport – Closed Transit and Rail Operations normal except for: Charlotte County

LeeTran

Sarasota County Area Transit

Lynx (modified service)

Votran (modified service)

Flagler

Levy County

St. Johns County

Citrus County

SunRail is running limited service as of Monday, October 3.

Amtrak has resumed modified service to areas of the Southeast.

The Auto Train and other Florida routes terminate in Jacksonville with bus service between Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa. Freight Rail CSX special weather inspections were completed and determined there are no mainline disruptions

Seminole Gulf Railway sustained significant damage and is undergoing damage assessments. Repair plans are underway. Mass Care Feeding Tampa Bay is delivering 4 pallets of water and 4 pallets of MREs for seniors in Hardee and Highlands county on Monday. Senior Connection Center and local service providers will deliver the aid to 100 clients in Hardee county and 250 clients in Highlands county.

DCF is pursuing the following federal waivers to assist with food assistance benefits (SNAP): Automatic replacement of 70% of September food assistance benefit for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian who did not receive an early release of SNAP benefits. Floridians who are not eligible for the automatic replacement can request a replacement of a portion of their September food assistance due to food loss.



The ability to use SNAP benefits to purchase hot food.

DCF has opened five Family Resource Support Centers with staff on site, including Hope Navigators, behavioral health partners who specialize in disaster recovery response, and public benefit eligibility specialists to help individuals and families. More information can be found here: www.myflfamilies.com/frsc

The Adult Care Food Program has submitted a waiver to USDA requesting flexibilities in the meal pattern on a case-by case basis. This flexibility will allow Adult Day Care providers to continue to serve participants when food shortages or caterer closures occur. The waiver is currently pending USDA approval.

295 truckloads of food and water are on their way into affected areas, including 40 truckloads of ice headed to Central Florida.

Over 3.5 million meals and over 1.8 million gallons of bottled water are being deployed to impacted areas.

DCF released $235,351,849 in early SNAP benefits to a household population of approximately 773,579 people at risk of impact for Hurricane Ian. More information can be found here: ACCESS Florida – Florida Department of Children and Families (myflfamilies.com)

Florida Housing Finance Corporation has updated its Disaster Relief webpage to provide families with information on housing resources and assistance. This webpage will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Disaster Relief Resources and Information (floridahousing.org).

Florida Housing has ensured that all current listings are up to date in the event that families need to quickly relocate at www.FloridaHousingSearch.org.

Each SHIP office has an adopted disaster strategy that allows for assistance in the immediate aftermath of a declared disaster. Strategies may include temporary relocation and rental assistance, debris removal and short-term repairs to prevent further damage to the structure or to allow for occupancy until further repairs are made. Please contact your local office directly for more information: Local Government Information (floridahousing.org) Law Enforcement FLHSMV is deploying Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) units to Lee County to provide no-fee replacements for driver license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles.

FLOW Location: Hertz Arena, 1000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 3392.



Services are available 7 days a week.

FDLE staging areas are open in Southwest Florida and Hardee County at the Lee County Sports Complex, Weigh Station Mile Marker 161 in Charlotte County and in Hardee, at the Civic Center in Wauchula. All deployed law enforcement officers in these areas should check in at one of these staging areas for work assignments.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating the deployment of more than 1,400 law enforcement officers statewide from 66 agencies.

FDLE’s mutual aid team are supporting 214 hurricane response missions.

More than 100 FDLE agents are deployed in Southwest Florida assisting with traffic control, security needs and law enforcement check-ins.

FDLE established telephone lines for Fort Myers regional law enforcement coordination team.

FDLE’s base camp in Lee County is fully operational serving first responders deployed to the area. Base camps include meal service, sleeping quarters, showers, laundry and restroom facilities.

FHP continues to assist FDOT with bridge and road closures across impacted areas.

FHP continues to provide escorts for fuel, utility, and emergency response teams to provide critical resources to the impacted areas.

FHP is assisting multiple local agencies with law enforcement functions in the impacted areas.

FHP has deployed a mobile kitchen to feed first responders in Hardee County.

FHP has deployed a mobile command center to the State Emergency Operations Centers and southwest Florida to provide enhanced communication capabilities and additional resources.

More than 1,700 sworn FHP members are ready to assist with enhanced evacuation and response efforts.

FHP has deployed approximately 200 Quick Response Force Troopers to affected areas to aid search and rescue efforts.

FHP is strategically utilizing high-water rescue vehicles to aid search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP has strategically using its fixed-wing aircraft to monitor traffic routes and to aid search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP has deployed its unmanned aerial vehicle teams to assist in search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP is providing liaisons to affected county emergency operations centers.

FHP encourages evacuating motorists to report disabled vehicles or dangerous driving conditions to *FHP (*347).

FLHSMV driver license and motor vehicle service center closures can be found here.

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 092422, which waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and

Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

FWC has established a field base of operations in Lee County and deployed a mobile command center and 6 BERG units to provide communications and operational support to officers in the area while they respond to calls for assistance.

Approximately 120 FWC officers and support personnel are currently deployed for Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.

FWC officers have teamed up with US Coast Guard and National Guard air assets to perform rescues, deliver emergency supplies, and support personnel, services, and equipment to Sanibel Island.

FWC officers are conducting search and rescue patrol on Sanibel Island.

FWC officers are using vessels to transport additional rescue personnel, supplies, and equipment to all affected barrier islands inaccessible to vehicles.

In DeSoto and Hardee Counties, FWC officers are responding to significant inland flooding along the Peace River.

9 FWC Special Operations Group officers from the North Central Region have deployed with vessels and equipment to Volusia County to assist with response and recovery efforts.

FWC captive wildlife investigators continue to check and aid captive wildlife facilities located in the affected area.

In addition to public safety missions, FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and reporting back on the damage.

FWC Aviation Section is providing the EOC with aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments.

FDLE regional support and logistics teams throughout the state are preparing to deploy personnel and equipment for a ready response to the aftermath of the storm. FDLE has started pre-staging equipment and mobile command posts at strategic locations. Teams with chainsaws, tarps, and other supplies are assembling. Private Sector Support Work search reporting and other requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. Eligible Floridians must file for regular state Reemployment Assistance benefits before applying for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). DUA is also available for individuals and businesses in FEMA disaster-declared counties. Learn more here .

For updates on open stores and CareerSource Offices, visit : https://floridadisaster.biz/currentdisasterupdates

DEO is updating www.FloridaDisaster.biz with real-time information for business owners to prepare their businesses, families, and employees for Hurricane Ian.

DEO’s Secretary Dane Eagle distributed a memo on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, releasing $1.4 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistant Program (LIHEAP) set-aside emergency funding for use by LIHEAP providers across the state to support preparedness activities such as transportation and temporary housing to preserve health and safety.

VISIT FLORIDA has activated its Emergency Accommodations Module on Expedia to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

Enterprise Florida activated its Disaster Assistance page with a list of state and federal resources available for businesses to utilize in their mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery activities. Florida Department of Education (DOE) At the peak of the storm, 59 school districts were closed. As of today, 46 districts are currently open with many more opening later this week.

Early Learning Coalitions are still experiencing closures in the following counties: Collier, Glades, Hendry, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Sarasota, and Seminole

School districts, state colleges and universities are beginning to announce reopening dates as they assess conditions following Hurricane Ian. For the most up-to-date reopening information, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) DEP is coordinating two mobile testing labs from EPA to help process drinking water and surface water samples for the protection of public health.

DEP is coordinating with FlaWARN and other response agencies on the dispatch of generators, fuel and pump trucks to assist drinking water and wastewater to help get them operational as soon as possible.

DEP is coordinating the dispatch of fuel and pump trucks to assist drinking water and wastewater facilities.

Hazardous Area Response Teams have been deployed to aid with assessment and resources for addressing impacts to hazardous waste facilities in impacted areas.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order waiving permitting requirements for the storage and processing of solid waste, including storm debris.

DEP has also issued an Emergency Final Order to expedite necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems damaged by the storm. Telecommunications The Division of Telecommunications is engaged with law enforcement with aerial and drone assessments.

The Division of Telecommunications continues to work with telecom partners to ensure that the state’s communications networks have redundancies and remain operational for first responders to respond to Floridians during the recovery. Licensing DOH’s Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Mental Health Counseling is increasing resources to expedite processing of licensure applications, ensuring greater availability of qualified mental health professionals.

DBPR Emergency Order 2022-03 waives the requirement for certified or registered, general, building, or residential contractors to subcontract roofing work for the repair or installation of any roof type in listed counties.

The emergency order clarifies that the installation of non-permanent, emergency tarps to relieve damage caused by Hurricane Ian fall within the exemptions listed in section 489.103(6).

Temporary Veterinarian License Application: The Florida Board of Veterinary Medicine has a 30-Day Temporary Veterinarian License available to out-of-state veterinarians who do not currently hold a Florida Veterinary License but wish to come to Florida to provide relief veterinary services.

The Florida Board of Veterinary Medicine has a 30-Day Temporary Veterinarian License available to out-of-state veterinarians who do not currently hold a Florida Veterinary License but wish to come to Florida to provide relief veterinary services. Florida licensed veterinarians interested in offering volunteer services should contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Florida Vet Corp for information at 1-800-HELP-FLA (1-800-435-7352).

Food Industry Bulletins: DBPR has published Emergency Recovery Guidelines and Boil Water Notice Guidelines on our website, and DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants is distributing the notices to licensed businesses in impacted areas.

DBPR has published Emergency Recovery Guidelines and Boil Water Notice Guidelines on our website, and DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants is distributing the notices to licensed businesses in impacted areas. DBPR Emergency Order 2022-01 extends the renewal deadline from September 30 or October 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022, for the multiple licenses licenses.

Licenses renewed on or before October 31, 2022 shall be considered as timely renewals and will not be assessed any late fees.

DBPR Emergency Order 2022-01 also extends the deadline for the filing of monthly reports and returns by certain alcoholic beverage and tobacco license holders from October 10, 2022, to October 31, 2022. Additionally, the order suspends and tolls through October 31, 2022, all final orders reflecting final agency action and all time requirements and deadlines for filing responses outlined in agency orders.

DBPR Board Meeting cancellations and other updates can be found at http://myfloridalicense.com/emergency.

DBPR’s Division of Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics is coordinating with wholesale distributors of prescription drugs and medical gases to provide information and support relating to exceptions for the emergency distribution of these critical supplies where needed. Insurance OIR required insurers to begin reporting preliminary catastrophe claims for Hurricane Ian. To date, insurers have reported a total of $1,613,275,155 in estimated insured losses and a total of 222,261 claims. This aggregate information is compiled from claims data filed by insurers, it has not been audited or independently verified. Additional claim data and information can be found on OIR’s Hurricane Ian information page here.

OIR issued Emergency Order 300997-22-EO in response to Hurricane Ian regarding the extension of grace periods, limitations on cancellations and nonrenewals, deemers and limitations on “use and file” filings. This Emergency Order is issued to protect the public health, safety and welfare of all Florida policyholders.



OIR instituted a data call for the purpose of collecting catastrophe claims data related to Hurricane Ian. OIR is requiring daily catastrophe claims reporting for Hurricane Ian starting Friday, September 30 to assist with determining the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s insurance industry. More information regarding catastrophe claims data and reporting is available here.



In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the Florida Department of Financial Services will be setting up two insurance villages to assist consumers with insurance claims and other needs. The villages will be located in Charlotte and Lee counties. Both locations will become operational at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 .

.

Moving forward, the locations will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. seven days per week. Participants are encouraged to arrive between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Monday for set up. Resource Management Department of Management Services (DMS) continues to support search and rescue efforts with aerial and drone assessments.

DMS continues with contracting for equipment from heavy equipment, chain saws and alternate care site supplies to support recovery efforts.

