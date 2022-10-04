Verizon extends customer offer to Florida counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian

Unlimited calling/texting/data offer will run through October 11th for select counties

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As residents of Southwest Florida continue to recover, Verizon is extending its support for counties most impacted by Hurricane Ian. Consumer and small business customers* in the following counties will continue to receive unlimited calling, texting and data through October 11, 2022:



Charlotte

Collier

Desoto

Hardee

Lee

Sarasota

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/.

We will continue to monitor and evaluate the counties included in this offer.

Verizon also has Wireless Emergency Communication Centers in the area providing charging, free wifi and free portable power packs for any member of the community on any carrier. They can be found at the following locations:

Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)

2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open daily 8:00am - 5:00pm)

For ongoing updates about Verizon’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian, visit the Verizon Hurricane Ian Response page.

Several nonprofit organizations have launched text-to-donate campaigns. Verizon customers can make a $10 donation by texting the numbers listed below:

Text IAN to 90999 to make a donation to the American Red Cross.

Text DISASTER to 20222 to make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund activated by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Text RELIEF to 20222 to make a donation to the Orlando Health Foundation.

* Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

