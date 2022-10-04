EF Hutton Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Division with Addition of Senior Leadership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, a leading global investment bank focused on middle market and emerging growth companies, announced today the hiring of James O’Neill and Jack Terranova as Co-heads of Healthcare. Mr. O’Neill will serve as Senior Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets and Mr. Terranova will serve as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.



The addition of Mr. O’Neill and Mr. Terranova comes after EF Hutton recently expanded its footprint in healthcare equity research with the hiring of Michael G. King, Jr. as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research.

James O’Neill brings over two decades of equity capital markets experience, most recently serving as the Head of Healthcare ECM at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. O’Neill has also served in senior ECM roles at Roth Capital Markets, Rodman & Renshaw, and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Jack Terranova has spent over 15 years focused on covering middle market and emerging growth healthcare companies, most recently serving as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Mr. O’Neill and Mr. Terranova have collectively completed over 500 financings and strategic advisory transactions and raised over $20 billion over their careers.

“We are excited to gain the experience of both James and Jack as we look to continue growing our Healthcare group. We believe James and Jack will be an integral part of our firm’s expansion over the coming years,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

James O’Neill commented, “I am thrilled to join the EF Hutton team, one of the most active investment banks on Wall Street. I am also impressed and excited about the strength and depth of our senior research team. We look forward to continuing to provide strategic advice and being trusted advisors to all our clients in this difficult market environment.”

Jack Terranova said, “I am excited to join such a rapidly growing and enthusiastic group at EF Hutton. We are looking forward to supplementing the firm’s growth by expanding its healthcare investment banking and capital markets capabilities. We pride ourselves on providing sound strategic advice and seamless execution, and we believe the EF Hutton platform is well-positioned to support all our clients’ needs.”

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2022, having raised over $3B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks globally, EF Hutton looks to expand its footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.



Contact

Joseph T. Rallo

Chief Executive Officer

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

info@efhuttongroup.com