Wawa Launches “Fueling Good” Initiative, Offering Customers a Variety of Fuel-Related Opportunities, Including Extended Wawa App Discounts, Free Fuel for a Year Sweepstakes and Fueling Good Fridays

Wawa Invites Customers to Sign Up for Wawa Mobile App to Take Advantage of Fuel Savings and for a Chance to Win Free Fuel for 365 Days

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa today announced the launch of its “Fueling Good” initiative which extends its popular Wawa App fuel discount program through November 30th, in addition to providing new opportunities for 100 customers to win Free Fuel for a Year at participating locations and select store events, with free giveaways and support to the local community. The program will roll out as follows:



$0.15 Off Per Gallon Fuel Discount on the Mobile App

Wawa mobile app customers can now save $0.15 off per gallon for one additional month through November 30, at all fuel retail locations across its entire operating area. Customers can download the Wawa App and immediately save on fuel at any of its 600+ fuel locations across PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, FL and D.C.

at all fuel retail locations across its entire operating area. Customers can download the Wawa App and immediately save on fuel at any of its 600+ fuel locations across PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, FL and D.C. Free Fuel for a Year Sweepstakes

Mobile app customers who fuel up at Wawa in PA, DE, MD, VA and FL will be automatically entered into a “Free Fuel for a Year,” sweepstakes. Each mobile fuel transaction counts as one entry into the sweepstakes. A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected to win and receive a Wawa gift card as the prize. Transactions in Wawa New Jersey stores and customers who live in New Jersey are not eligible for sweepstakes due to state regulations. See full rules on Wawa.com.

Mobile app customers who fuel up at Wawa in PA, DE, MD, VA and FL will be automatically entered into a “Free Fuel for a Year,” sweepstakes. Each mobile fuel transaction counts as one entry into the sweepstakes. A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected to win and receive a Wawa gift card as the prize. Transactions in Wawa New Jersey stores and customers who live in New Jersey are not eligible for sweepstakes due to state regulations. See full rules on Wawa.com. Fueling Good Fridays

Starting on Friday, October 21 through Friday, November 18, 2pm – 6pm, one Wawa associate at each of the retailer’s 600 fuel stores in PA, DE, MD, VA and FL will be designated as the “Fueling Good Champion,” and onsite at the fuel court to help customers download the Wawa App to save money and enter the sweepstakes. To add to the Fueling Good Festivities, Wawa will host an event at select stores to distribute “Fueling Good at Wawa,” t-shirts to the first 100 customers, as supplies last and make a fuel donation to Meals on Wheels to support seniors locally. Event details are as follows: PA Fueling Good Event - Friday, October 21, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 8081, 1730 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, PA 19033 DE Fueling Good Event - Friday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 872, 1702 Rocky Run Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19803 MD Fueling Good Event - Friday, November 4, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 561, 2740 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801

Wawa Store 5209, 8894 Vinnings Way Blvd., Orlando, FL 32836 VA Fueling Good Event – Friday, November 11, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 657, 12001 Southshore Point Drive, Midlothian, VA 23112



Starting on Friday, October 21 through Friday, November 18, 2pm – 6pm, one Wawa associate at each of the retailer’s 600 fuel stores in PA, DE, MD, VA and FL will be designated as the “Fueling Good Champion,” and onsite at the fuel court to help customers download the Wawa App to save money and enter the sweepstakes. To add to the Fueling Good Festivities, Wawa will host an event at select stores to distribute “Fueling Good at Wawa,” t-shirts to the first 100 customers, as supplies last and make a fuel donation to Meals on Wheels to support seniors locally. Event details are as follows:

“Wawa is committed to fulfilling lives and our new “Fueling Good” initiative is aimed at doing just that by giving mobile app customers an extra month of fuel savings and a chance to win free fuel for a year,” said Dena Pizzutti, Sr. Mgr. of Personalization for Wawa. “We want to do our part of providing some financial relief to our customers and make sure as many customers can participate with help from a dedicated associate on our fuel courts showing customers how to download the app and save right on the spot.”

How the Wawa App Fuel Discount Program Works

Wawa customers can take advantage of the fuel discount program by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their fuel wallet from the profile screen. Once at the store, customers can locate the app’s fuel function at the bottom of the screen, confirm their store and the app will take you through the rest of the process!

Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open the app and make sure a credit card is in the fuel/mobile order wallet and use it to receive the discount at their local Wawa fuel store.

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. To date, the in-app fuel discount has saved members millions of dollars on their fuel purchases. For more information, visit https://www.wawa.com/mobile-app/fuel-activation.

Benefits of Joining Wawa Rewards

Customers can also earn rewards for everyday purchases on Wawa favorites, including hoagies and other beverages. Throughout the year, Wawa also gives out surprise bonus rewards to Wawa Rewards members, so be on the lookout for special extras whenever you visit your local Wawa store.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Snapchat at @wawa.



CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11430c44-6de7-43d4-a071-30884ff7576c