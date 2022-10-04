Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Funds Koach Enterprises in the Development of High-End Cannabis Brand

California-based Koach Enterprises plans to purchase new lighting equipment, part of their ongoing expansion

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC) , a nationwide provider of tailored debt financing solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, today announced the closing of a loan for $207,000 to Koach Enterprises, a cannabis startup in California creating a high-end brand through vertical integration. The funds will be used to purchase energy-efficient, top-of-the-line LED grow lights from Spectrum King LED .



“Koach Enterprises is headed by a very successful business owner with a proven track record of starting and running profitable business ventures,” said Sean O’Brien, Vice President of Originations at SLMC. “We are happy to be financing their purchase of Spectrum King LED lights during the first phase of their buildout, and we look forward to growing with them as they continue to expand.”

Spectrum King LED, part of Sweet Leaf Madison Capital’s preferred vendor program, originally approached SLMC about creating an equipment loan for Koach Enterprises. Koach Enterprises will use Spectrum King LED’s lighting in all aspects of their cannabis grow. Ultimately, their sights are set on creating a specialty cannabis brand, and this is an important first step in that process.

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale”, asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. To learn more visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .