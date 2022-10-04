Digital Remedy Named One of Crain’s Best Places to Work in NYC 2022

This is the 10th consecutive year Digital Remedy has been recognized among the top 100 employers in New York City

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Remedy, a leading digital media and technology company, today announced it was ranked number two on Crain’s Best Places to Work in NYC list. 2022 marks the 10th year of being consistently named on this prestigious list and the third time the company has been ranked in the top 3 among small-or mid-size companies.



Crain’s rankings are directly based on anonymous employee surveys as well as audits of company benefits, human resources, policies, and perks. The list is divided into small (1–50 city employees), midsize (51–100), and large (100+) companies.

“We are extremely honored to be named on this highly acclaimed list for the past decade,” said Jessica Cortapasso, SVP of People at Digital Remedy. “Our employees are the backbone of our company and we are committed to fostering and maintaining a healthy and balanced work environment. We are excited to continue our many current and future initiatives to provide a positive and supportive culture.”

For more than 20 years, Digital Remedy has created an environment that puts employees' needs and interests first. By promoting collaboration and encouraging employees to create their own work style, Digital Remedy's key culture initiatives promoted retention during the “Great Resignation”. Specific initiatives include flexible time off, financial support to develop home offices including a phone and internet stipend, monthly company-wide wellness challenges, Amex reward points, virtual trivia nights, and much more.

“Throughout the difficult past two years, we’ve seen companies take great strides to retain and attract top talent,” added Cortapasso. “At Digital Remedy, our culture has always come first and it is the foundation of our success, innovation, and perseverance. We’re proud to have built a growing and outstanding team of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.”



To view the full 2022 Crain’s Best Places to Work in NYC list, visit https://www.crainsnewyork.com/employers/crains-2022-best-places-work .

To learn more about Digital Remedy, visit https://www.digitalremedy.com/ .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in providing data-driven technology and services that drive measurable outcomes for marketers. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and brands the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution to campaign management and full-funnel attribution, Digital Remedy provides customizable cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge. Learn more at www.digitalremedy.com.