Rising Prevalence of Dental Caries Driving Sales of Tooth Filling Materials: Fact.MR Report

Rising Dental Conditions On A Global Scale Have Raised People's Awareness, Increasing Demand For Restorative Dentistry And Dental Filling Materials

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for tooth filling materials is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2027, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Dental fillings are a type of therapy that can be used to restore tooth structures that have been lost due to trauma or tooth decay. A hollow tooth is a result of tooth decay. Dental fillings assist in bridging this space and preventing additional deterioration. Additionally, fillings are used to repair broken or cracked teeth as well as teeth that have worn down as a result of bad dental habits such as nail-biting and teeth grinding.

Worldwide sales of silver amalgam tooth filling materials are expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.6% over the next 5 years. Procedures involving direct fillings take less time than indirect fillings, which is also anticipated to drive market growth.

An increase in the prevalence of dental caries is the key market driving factor. An increasing global geriatric population, growing patient awareness, and the high prevalence of various dental disorders, including tooth decay and cavities brought on by bad eating habits, are all expected to boost market growth.

Due to inadequate dental care and unhealthy eating habits, tooth decay is one of the most prevalent oral diseases in children and the elderly in developing nations.

Nearly half of the world's population, or 4.2 billion individuals, are affected by dental caries each year, according to the World Dental Federation. Around 20% to 30% of adults (between the 35 to 50 age group) have dental caries and periodontal disease. The main causes of this are inadequate fluoride exposure (from the water supply and dental hygiene items such as toothpaste.

A growing number of people are consuming products that exacerbate oral health issues and other non-communicable diseases as a result of the marketing of sugary foods and drinks, as well as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for tooth filling materials is currently valued at US$ 1.15 billion.

The global tooth filling materials market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 1.29 billion by 2027.

China’s market is expected to reach US$ 264 million by 2027.

Global sales of silver amalgam tooth filling materials are predicted to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Key Segments in Tooth Filling Materials Industry Research

By Material : Glass Lonomers Silver Amalgam Composite Fillings Ceramic Fillings Gold Fillings Liners Temporary Cements

By End User : Dental Clinics Hospitals Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Winning Strategy

For market participants, research and development to evaluate the effectiveness of dental restorative materials are anticipated to present attractive growth prospects.

For instance, in August 2019, scientists from the University of Economics and Innovations in Lublin evaluated the effects of thermocycling on the surface layer characteristics of dental materials such as light-cured polymer matrix ceramic composites utilized in sliding friction pairs.

Similarly, in August 2019, researchers from the Clinical Translational Research Center for Dental Science and Dental Life Science Research Institute reported on the toxicity of zero- and one-dimensional carbon nanomaterials in various cell lines and animal models. Potential dental filling materials can be made from these nanoparticles.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tooth filling materials market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (glass ionomers, silver amalgam, composite fillings, ceramic fillings, gold fillings, liners, temporary cements) and end user (dental clinics, hospitals, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

