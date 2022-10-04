Lehigh Hanson Strengthens Recycling Business in the Pacific Northwest

The company acquires JEV Recycling and opens new Cadman Recycling Plant in Redmond

/EIN News/ -- Irving, Texas, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Hanson, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of JEV Recycling, Inc., a key recycler of concrete and asphalt with a large facility in Woodinville, Wash. With the addition of the JEV business, Lehigh Hanson continues to strengthen its portfolio of recycled materials in the Greater Seattle area to better meet the increasing need for more sustainable construction materials.

“The acquisition of JEV Recycling represents an important step for Lehigh Hanson as we grow our business beyond cement and aggregates while working to lower our environmental footprint,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Lehigh Hanson and Member of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials. “It also highlights the importance of finding innovative ways to serve the growing needs of our customers for responsibly sourced and circular products so they can meet the sustainability targets of their projects.”

Lehigh Hanson also recently added a new concrete recycling plant to its Cadman, Inc. operations in Redmond, Wash. The new facility processes concrete rubble into recycled concrete aggregates. The product will be marketed under the brand name Revolve™ and will be used in ready mixed concrete and as base material.

“We are pleased by the progress we are making to grow our recycling businesses in the Pacific Northwest,” said Oliver Patsch, President of Lehigh Hanson’s Canada Region. “Our new recycling plant in Redmond is a great opportunity to showcase our Revolve™ line of recycled aggregate products and increase the availability of sustainable and circular solutions in this growing market.”

