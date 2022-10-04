Revealed: America's Iconic Brands Most Effective at Winning Hispanic Consumers

Google, McDonald’s, Visa, and YouTube rank among the top 10 brands excelling in product fit and cultural relevance to Hispanics.

A recent study of over 250 iconic brands identified the top 10 brands for Hispanic consumers. The analysis, conducted by cultural intelligence firm, Collage Group, examined brand performance as part of the firm’s monthly CultureRate survey, which assesses cultural resonance for each major demographic segment.

Based on Collage Group’s proprietary metric – the Brand Cultural Fluency Quotient (B-CFQ) – the top brands for Hispanic consumers are Walmart, Netflix, McDonald’s, Nike, YouTube, Ross, Google, Visa, Amazon, and Dove. These brands, according to Collage Group, showcase both strong commitment to the Hispanic community as well as excellence in marketing executions that authentically resonate with the cultural traits and needs of Hispanic consumers.

The CultureRate database is the largest of its kind available, growing annually by over 200,000 responses or 30 million unique datapoints. Brand leaders apply the findings from CultureRate:Ad and CultureRate:Brand to build cultural fluency, the capability to drive total market growth from inclusive, diverse-led marketing.

“We use a measurement we call the Brand-Cultural Fluency Quotient and by this standard, the 10 brands proved to be well ahead of all others in terms of appealing to America’s Hispanic segment,” said David Evans, Chief Insights Officer for Collage Group. “And three of the brands don’t appear in the top 10 for other segments, showing how each segment is distinct.”

The B-CFQ reflects brand performance across six dimensions: Fit; Relevance, Memories (of positive past experiences), Values, Trust, and Advocacy (which is the willingness to spread positive word-of-mouth).

With regard to Hispanic consumers, all 10 top brands excelled on Fit and Relevance. Fit measures whether the brand offers a personally desirable product, and Relevance pertains to whether the brand connects with a consumer’s group identity. Moreover, each of the top 10 brands also scored particularly well on one to two additional B-CFQ dimensions.

“Brands win by taking the lead in the areas of Fit and Relevance,” explained Xue Bai, Director of Brand and Ad Health Measurement. “But the true winners go one step further by differentiating in one or more other areas.

“Furthermore, they truly excel at creating positive past experiences for consumers, earning their deep trust, or driving positive word-of-mouth,” she added. “Each of the 10 brands have done just that within the Hispanic community.”

After building their core on Fit and Relevance, Bai suggests that brands choose to focus on one or more of the additional dimensions to build a winning marketing strategy.

Building Relevance requires upholding and activating Warmth and Rootedness – key traits among Hispanic consumers. Brands should also acknowledge and celebrate Hispanic patriotic pride, and be mindful to connect with the Hispanic sense of destiny and their Optimism.

Brand case studies show that winners are able to align brand positioning with the cultural traits of Hispanic consumers. When brands take this approach, shoppers reward them by supporting or purchasing their product.

Engaging with Hispanic communities and groups at all levels shows a commitment to Values and builds Trust.

An example of this is seen in Nike’s support of national Hispanic organizations, as the company engaged through connections to specific Hispanic communities in key areas when it partnered with U.S. Sports Camps. The collaboration spurred daylong opportunities for Los Angeles area kids to experience baseball.

Brands also succeed when they effectively build Memories and Fit. This entails that a given brand tie their brand value proposition to important Hispanic values of hospitality and intergenerational respect. Further, they should leverage brand strengths that best meet the fluid needs of time starved bicultural families. This means also enticing the Hispanic traits of Resilience and Adventurous mindset.

To that point, McDonald’s chose to honor a trailblazing Latino international icon with their “J Balvin special combo meal.” By placing this item on the menu and recognizing this Latino artist, McDonald’s taps into the exceptional and adventurous Hispanic pallet and mindset.

“In order to build brand loyalty – whether it be with Hispanic shoppers or another segment – brands must go beyond promoting superficial insights,” said Evans. “It’s imperative brands do the research to determine ‘the why’ – how their values and brand positioning actually connects with Hispanic cultural values.”

About Collage Group

Collage Group is the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to more than 250 of America’s iconic brands across 15 industries. For more than 10 years, Collage Group has developed consumer insights across race and ethnicity, generation, sexual identity, gender and parent-child relationships with a focus on high-growth consumer segments. Members of the Collage Group Cultural Intelligence Programs–Multicultural, Generations, LGBTQ+ & Gender and Parents & Kids–have access to 10+ years of consumer insights and 300+ studies with new data unveiled weekly. Learn more about why America’s iconic brands turn to Collage Group for diverse consumer insights and best practices.

About CultureRate

With CultureRate:Ad and Brand, Collage Group provides competitive rankings of all top brands and ads in every major category. The CultureRate database is the largest of its kind available, growing annually by over 200,000 responses or 30 million unique datapoints. Through a deep oversample of diverse Americans, brand leaders can access rich insight into how consumers process brands and ads across race and ethnicity, generation, sexual orientation and gender. ​Brand leaders apply the findings from CultureRate:Ad and CultureRate:Brand to build cultural fluency, the capability to drive total market growth from inclusive, diverse-led marketing.

