Lallemand announces winners of “Hometown Roots” Contest

Three Rural Communities Receive Funding Support from Hometown Roots Contest

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, QC, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three rural community groups are set to receive $5,000 in financial support, as Lallemand Plant Care today announced the winners of the Hometown Roots Family Contest in Iowa, Montana, and North Dakota.

One grower in each state won the opportunity to support their community by selecting a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand Plant Care. Iowa winner Phil Barnett selected the Clarksville City Rec, Montana winner Todd Hansen selected the Gildford Volunteer Fire Department, and Robert Vivatson, winner in North Dakota, chose the Cavalier Community Foundation.

“At Lallemand, we recognize the importance of communities – big or small, they can provide countless opportunities for growth and experience. The Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest is a way for us to give back to growers and their communities,” says Colin Sebulsky, Marketing Manager at Lallemand Plant Care.

During the contest, from November 2021 through June 2022, growers in Iowa, Montana, and North Dakota had the opportunity to enter by either purchasing Lallemand Plant Care inoculants, including LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans or LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community.

“As a family-owned and operated organization with rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand Plant Care is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the rural communities of Clarksville, Gildford, and Cavalier through this contest,” Sebulsky adds.

Quotes:

“The Clarksville City Rec is a volunteer-run organization and gives youth and families the opportunity to get involved in our programming at a low cost. The volunteer committee would like to undergo a few projects to improve our facilities and programming, and this grant from Lallemand will be a great help toward some of that work. Thank you Lallemand for putting this contest together to benefit the kids in our community.”

Phil Barnett, Iowa contest winner

“I was surprised when I heard I won the Hometown Roots Family Contest. As a volunteer on the Gildford Fire Department I knew right away it would help towards purchasing a new, or new-to-us truck, which we are currently looking at. With newer equipment we hope our response times and capabilities are better. Thank you Lallemand for giving me the opportunity to support my community.”

Todd Hansen, Montana contest winner

“Since 2005 the Cavalier Community Foundation was established to give grants to nonprofit organizations and benefit projects in the community. We’ve been able to give grants to the local hospital, library, day care and many different projects. When I heard I won the Hometown Roots Family Contest I thought this is a great deal for our community. Thank you Lallemand for helping to build our fund so we can continue to distribute to nonprofits in the area and contribute to projects to build our community.”

Robert Vivatson, North Dakota contest winner

-30-

About Lallemand and Lallemand Plant Care

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE (LPC) works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. As one of the worldwide market leaders in biologicals LPC is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.lallemandplantcare.com.

Attachments

Colin Sebulsky Lallemand Plant Care 919.349.6250 csebulsky@lallemand.com