IRINOX Home Debuts in Canada and the USA With One-of-a-Kind Household Chilling and Cooking Appliances

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irinox Home, Italian-based equipment manufacturer providing solutions for household chilling and appliances, has made its grand entrance into Canada and the USA with its Freddy and Fresco® Élite products.

Irinox Home is part of the Irinox group - experts in blast chilling systems and shock freezing technology, among a range of other products. Irinox has provided solutions to kitchens across the hospitality sector for more than 30 years. The supplier's home appliance range promises the same preservation and quality as its industrial equipment. The range is ideal for those who invest significant time and money in sourcing, cooking, and storing fresh food and produce.

IRINOX Home's systems perfectly lock in nutrients and vitamins, while helping consumers save a fortune on food by preventing waste and keeping food fresher for three times longer than if it was stored in a regular refrigerator.

"We are thrilled at our entry into Canada and the USA," says Massimiliano Marcolini, Commercial Director from Irinox. "With the global trend of people making smarter and healthier life choices, we believe the time for our debut into these markets could not be better. With two of our leading household chilling and cooking appliances, we are confident that we will make a significant impact and difference in how consumers prepare and store their fresh produce in these regions," continues Massimiliano.

Canadians and Americans who take nutrition and healthy living seriously will be delighted by IRINOX Home's Freddy blast chiller. Freddy is the first appliance of its kind made for home use, and it's the only piece of equipment that can blast chill food immediately after cooking, ensuring perfect nutrient and quality preservation. At the same time, Freddy can control the thawing process for each type of food, resulting in even and at full length thawed, along with cooking food at low temperatures, proofing bread, and keeping food warm without ever overcooking or drying food out.

Freddy appliances are built-in units with an easy-to-use, intuitive system that comes equipped with a soft touch control panel and probe that provides readings on the core temperature of food. Made entirely from stainless steel and with a range of beautiful styles and sleek finishes to choose from, Freddy is a fine addition to any kitchen.

Meanwhile, Fresco® Élite is Freddy's baby brother. Designed to fit and embellish every countertop, efficiently blast chilling food immediately after cooking, among other uses. Fresco® Élite is a one-of-a-kind home appliance, tripling the shelf life of food at the touch of a button.

The appliance is multipurpose, meaning that it's not only a blast chiller that freezes food and keeps drinks chilled at the perfect temperature. It also bakes and heats food evenly. Fresco® Élite is durable and built to last. It comes in a brushed stainless steel finishing with a dark gray, toughened glass mechanical door with a 160° maximum opening angle.

"We look forward to making a difference in the lives of consumers all over Canada and America, providing them with a sustainable and quality solution to how they preserve food," concludes Marcolini.

For more information, contact Irinox directly at info@irinoxhome.com or visit them online at www.irinoxhomeusa.com.

Related Images











Fresco Élite





One dimension, five finishes available to choose from.

















Freddy





One dimension, two finishes, and six customized panels available to choose from.









