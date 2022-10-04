Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,366 in the last 365 days.

Costa Tequila Adds Añejo to Its Exclusive Lineup of Hi/Lo Blend Tequilas

Añejo is the latest release from Costa Tequila, the makers of the world’s first Hi/Lo blend of tequila

/EIN News/ -- Vero Beach, Florida, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Tequila announces today the launch of its Añejo, the latest in its lineup of Hi/Lo blends of tequila. Aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels, Costa’s Añejo features notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave. 

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). 

Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“We’re blending two very distinct flavor profiles with our Añejo. While Highlands Añejos are known for having more barrel notes than agave, Añejos made in the Lowlands typically feature more agave flavors,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “The blending of these traditional flavor profiles makes Costa’s Añejo a truly unique experience unlike any blend before.” 

Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, is distributed in nine states and has seen massive sales increases year-over-year with continuous investments in distribution and brand development. In 2022, the company’s sales are on track to approach 20,000 cases. 

“We perfected a Hi/Lo blend that combines the sweet flavors of the agave with subtle notes of the barrel,” says Gavula. “This Añejo was made for those who truly love tequila and are excited to try something new.”

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in nine states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., and West Virginia using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com

Attachments 


Helen Anderson
Turn It Up Media
helen@turnitup.marketing

You just read:

Costa Tequila Adds Añejo to Its Exclusive Lineup of Hi/Lo Blend Tequilas

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.