Truesec Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

Sixth-Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide

MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Truesec to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the world’s top managed security services providers by MSSP Alert.” says Tomas Sjöström, CEO of Truesec Inc.



"As exciting as this recognition is for Truesec as a company, it's highly reflective of our aim to always stay at the forefront of protecting organizations against cyber threats".



The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR, and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

"MSSP Alert congratulates Truesec on this year’s honor. The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide”, says Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert.





Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries. Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021. Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%). Cybersecurity Solutions : In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts. Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

Find the online list and associated report here.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Learn more.

About Truesec Eng

Truesec is a global cybersecurity company with a clear purpose: Creating safety and sustainability in a digital world by preventing cyber breach and minimizing impact. Over the years, Truesec has gained a strong reputation and earned the trust of organizations worldwide. Today, Truesec consists of 250+ dedicated cyber specialists covering the full spectrum of cybersecurity. For more information: www.truesec.com

