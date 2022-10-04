A Leading SaaS Company Partnered with Disrupt Minds To Develop The Next Big Thing
Our team has partnered with Disrupt Minds, a global app development company with specialists in both App Development and a sound expertise in Building Brands.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt Minds is pleased to announce its partnership with a leading SaaS-Based tech company under which they develop their Web Application and work on their Brand Reputation. According to them, Disrupt Minds was naturally a good fit for this project because of its expertise in application development and brand marketing and management.
— Principal Software Architect, SaaS Company
Moreover, they further highlighted that:
"We hired them to design & develop our web application along with the parent company website that represents our business. We were looking for a app development company to develop our web app that can handle and manage data of our target customers. Our Goal is to acquire SME's, Mart owners, jewelry Shop Owners by providing our software to them on monthly basis."
With more than 70 global team members, they had detected strong indicators that Disrupt Minds would be the perfect fit company to partner with. They further stated that, the prominent factor of partnering with Disrupt Minds is there believe on brands transparency and their vision to work with their clients in such a direction that can lead them into a brand.
About Disrupt Minds:
Disrupt Minds is known for its expertise and experience in building robust apps and enterprise solutions that perform in the market according to business specifics that clients demand. In addition, it has a rich history of building digital products that leverage and promote emerging technologies, among other innovative technologies.
