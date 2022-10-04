Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,376 in the last 365 days.

A Leading SaaS Company Partnered with Disrupt Minds To Develop The Next Big Thing

Top App Development Company - Disrupt Minds

Disrupt Minds

Disrupt Minds provide value-driven, simple mobile & web app development solutions. Disrupt Minds is listed amongst the fastest growing IT companies in USA 2022

Our team has partnered with Disrupt Minds, a global app development company with specialists in both App Development and a sound expertise in Building Brands.”
— Principal Software Architect, SaaS Company
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt Minds is pleased to announce its partnership with a leading SaaS-Based tech company under which they develop their Web Application and work on their Brand Reputation. According to them, Disrupt Minds was naturally a good fit for this project because of its expertise in application development and brand marketing and management.

According to its website, they say, “Our team has partnered with Disrupt Minds, a global app development company with specialists in both App Development and a sound expertise in Building Brands.”

Moreover, they further highlighted that:

"We hired them to design & develop our web application along with the parent company website that represents our business. We were looking for a app development company to develop our web app that can handle and manage data of our target customers. Our Goal is to acquire SME's, Mart owners, jewelry Shop Owners by providing our software to them on monthly basis."

With more than 70 global team members, they had detected strong indicators that Disrupt Minds would be the perfect fit company to partner with. They further stated that, the prominent factor of partnering with Disrupt Minds is there believe on brands transparency and their vision to work with their clients in such a direction that can lead them into a brand.

About Disrupt Minds:

Disrupt Minds is known for its expertise and experience in building robust apps and enterprise solutions that perform in the market according to business specifics that clients demand. In addition, it has a rich history of building digital products that leverage and promote emerging technologies, among other innovative technologies.

Andie Spencer
Coporate Media Desk
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

A Leading SaaS Company Partnered with Disrupt Minds To Develop The Next Big Thing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.