Maternity Wear Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2029

According to a new report, Maternity Wear Market Product Outlook, Price Range, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

India and China countries also have high birth rates, which, in turn, increases the need for maternity wear, boosting sales and revenue of this maternity wear industry” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Maternity Wear Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Women can wear maternity clothes even after their pregnancy, in case they have gained too much weight. These factors have led to steady growth of maternity wear market. An increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, surge in the number of women employees, and changes in lifestyles of women boost the demand for maternity wear. Women are more concerned about their looks at the time of pregnancy. Earlier women used to wear loose clothes to hide their baby bump, but now it is a trend to wear the designer fits during the time of pregnancy. Women like to spend a lot of their money on clothes, along with this, influences from social media and celebrities are the main reasons for the rise in the demand for maternity wear clothes among pregnant women.

The demand for formal wear top is more due to an increase in the working female population. Maternity trousers include denim legging, spandex, and others. The demand for pajamas and t-shirts is more during pregnancy as women feel comfortable in such type of clothes. Few women who are looking for extra comfort and have more spending power, opt for wearing some branded nightwear like of Zara and Mom Store.

Also, many big companies have reserved the maternity section by providing t-shirts, denim, sweatpants, and jeans to women in all sizes. Maternity wear clothes are available on various online and offline channels. These are available in specialized stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, and departmental stores, where the shopper can easily choose from their preferred brands.

However, the penetration of e-commerce has created many growth opportunities for the global maternity wear market. Women mostly prefer to purchase from online sites because of convenience, discount offers, a wide range of choices, and easy availability.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Amoralia, Arcadia Group, Gap, Mothercare, Pinkblush Maternity, Seraphine, Firstcry, Belabumbum, Isabella Oliver Maternity, Old Navy, Hotmilk Lingerie, Stitch Fix, Tiffany Rose, and Mom’s the World.

