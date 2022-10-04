The Carl Kruse Blog Invites All to the Release of the Familia Kitchen Cookbook
Come one, come all to Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida. It all happens on 6:30pm EDT on October 7, 2022MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Blog invites everyone to the release of the "Familia Kitchen Cookbook" this October 7, 2022 at 6:30pm EDT at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida.
Editor Kim Caviness joins BeLatina News Deputy Editor Guisell Gomez along with chef/photographer Michelle Ezratty Murphy to discuss "Familia Kitchen Cookbook: Cooking Our Way Back Home" ($47.99), a celebration of beloved Latin recipes.
About the Book:
Familia Kitchen Cookbook is a celebration of Latin home cooking, one family-famous recipe at a time. From savory: arroz con pollo, guacamole, ceviche and tamales to sweet: arroz con leche, flan and tres leches cake, this essential cookbook features the most popular recipes from the FamiliaKitchen.com blog, a leading website of Latino dishes at their most authentic and delicious.
Year after year, the cookbook‘s 100 traditional dishes are made by Latino cooks for important occasions, holiday feasts and everyday simple meals. Each chapter features one of the 12 winners from Familia Kitchen’s first year of monthly recipe contests and is filled with authentic dishes, flavors and ingredients honed over time. No matter where your family comes from, you and everyone you know are invited to this culinary celebration. Bienvenidos.
The Carl Kruse Blog has teamed up with FamiliaKitchen.com to offer the first 10 people who attend the cookbook's release at Books & Books to get a free, autographed copy of the book. The event brings together Latin cooking enthusiasts in what promises to be a beautiful gathering.
About Familia Kitchen:
Familia Kitchen.com is the Latino leading recipes and food stories website featuring hundreds of original Latino family-famous recipes. Each month, it hosts a Familia Kitchen Recipe Contest, and each year, the winning cook with the most popular family recipe wins a trip for two to their homeland.
About the Carl Kruse Blog:
Since 2015, the CarlKruse.org blog has highlighted groups and people making the world a better place.
Carl Kruse
Carlkruse.org
+49 1517 5190292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other