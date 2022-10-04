Webinar Announcement: Bullying Prevention Awareness Month: Resources for K-12 Schools (Oct. 13)

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on October 13 at 2:00 PM EDT for an informational webinar on bullying awareness and prevention resources along with guidance to help create safer school environments. This session will provide information and resources designed for the kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) school community.

The session will feature guest speakers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Violence Prevention and Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The event will provide an overview of what bullying is and how to identify it, key strategies and actions schools and school personnel can implement to prevent and address it, and the tools and resources available from the government to support schools in these efforts, including StopBullying.gov.

The discussion will also feature additional school safety-related resources on topics like school climate and mental health access and support and a Q&A session for participants.

When: October 13, 2022, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT

Webex (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event) For: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; Counselors and Mental Health Practitioners; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Resource Officers; Parents and Guardians; Students

We hope you can join us for this special event during National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. If you have any questions, please contact the School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.