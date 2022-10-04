BlueFletch Launches Partner Program Giving Resellers, Distributors, Integrators Unique Offering to Drive More Business

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueFletch, the leader in security management for workforce devices, today announced it has launched its Partner Program to help resellers, distributors, and integrators drive more recurring revenue and growth opportunities in the enterprise mobility sector.

BlueFletch’s award-winning platform, BlueFletch Enterprise, enables partners to help clients secure and manage their mobile device fleet. With a customized launcher, single sign-on (SSO) and identity provider integration, robust device support, and EMM/MDM integration, BlueFletch allows for a secure, shared device environment that empowers a productive and efficient end-user experience.

“Creating our new partner program really aligns with our channel-first commitment and how we go to market,” said Richard Makerson, CEO, BlueFletch. "BlueFletch’s business strategy is built on the concept of enabling partners to create high-value businesses on top of our platform, opening up new markets and opportunities to better position them for success.”

The BlueFletch Partner Program was created to position channel partners for rapid growth and increased margins. The Partner Program also offers special incentives, discounts, and rewards to qualified partners that meet specific commitments to help drive new opportunities. Additional sales, marketing, and technical resources are available to ensure solution competency and enable partners to articulate value and better meet customers’ needs. More information on the program can be found here.

Join BlueFletch on October 12 at 2 p.m. EDT for an overview webinar of the Partner Program to learn why the program is designed to be an easy win for partners.

https://bluefletch.com/webinar-partner-program-overview/


About BlueFletch, Inc.

Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobile industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared and rugged workforce devices. The flagship product BlueFletch Enterprise is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and warehousing, as well as organizations worldwide. Providing a customized launcher, mobile SSO, Support and Analytics, and MDM/EMM for Android workforce devices, BlueFletch Enterprise helps ensure an organization’s digital transformation or management initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at https://www.bluefletch.com

Fred Go
BLUEFLETCH
+1 855-529-6349
email us here
