Amusement Parks Market Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR During 2022-2029

According to a new report, The global Amusement Parks Market Type, Revenue Source, and Rides: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Increase in international tourism is another factor that makes way for lucrative growth opportunity for the market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Amusement Parks Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Exciting rides, museums, fun-based activities, accommodation facilities, along with innovative architecture, and merchandise attract people toward amusement parks. This increases the number of visitors to the amusement parks, which in turn boosts the market growth.

Some of the key sources of revenue for amusement parks are sale of merchandise and food & beverage products through outlets and food zone located inside the park. In addition, increase in urban based population, international tourism, and rise in of middle-class population’s disposable income contributes to the increase of the market share.

The increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled theme parks is one of the important trends in the amusement parks market. The operations of the amusement parks are revolutionized with the use of Information of Things. It helps track and monitor various associated activities and manage large crowd at the park.

The IoT-based wristband functions as an entry pass for the visitors and possesses the capability to facilitate credit card transactions. These parks help parents to track their child’s movement with the help of sensors. To add differentiation in the services and to attract more visitors, the amusement parks offer varied types of entertainment services, which could be regular or seasonal. There are several amusement parks that organize musical plays, concerts, and other programs time and again to get maximum footfall.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Universal Parks and Resorts, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Merlin Entertainments, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Shanghai Shendi Group, Freizeit- und Familienpark Mack KG, Euro Disney S.C.A., Efteling Nature Park Foundation and Ramoji Group

