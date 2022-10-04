Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:26 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended and a knife was recovered by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, 22 year-old Avery Robinson III, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).