PAC Machinery Launches New Improved Website Uniting Companies and Brands for the First Time

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, leaders in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years announces the launch of a newly redesigned website, pacmachinery.com , includes important changes to the navigation, structure, and mobile and desktop versions of the site, leading to an improved overall experience for those looking to improve their packaging operation. The new site unites all of the acquisition companies and brands on one website under the PAC Machinery umbrella for the first time including (Clamco, Packaging Aids, Vertrod and the PAC Machinery Bags and Materials division). The new site features a more streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, a more robust content and media platform and a focus on customer applications and industries among the features.



PAC Machinery has evolved over the past few decades, adding companies to diversify its product lines that now provides PAC with one of the most diverse ranges of packaging equipment, bags and materials in the industry including (medical sealers, vacuum sealers, heat sealers, flow wrappers, shrink wrapping, automatic baggers and bags and materials).

Being on track to have back to back years of record growth in the past few years, and with three manufacturing facilities nationwide, the revamped website shows the depth and diversity of all of PAC’s product lines. All of the features of the new site were developed to best help businesses and packaging distributors who depend on pacmachinery.com as an educational resource for PAC equipment.

"We have been wanting to revamp our website for a while now, and are thrilled to debut it during a time of growth to better serve our customers looking to learn more about our automated packaging solutions," said Greg Berguig, PAC’s VP Sales & Marketing. "This site really showcases the many different ways to package a product," Berguig said.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag. PAC is headquartered in San Rafael, California, with an additional manufacturing facility in Berea, OH. and the Bags and Materials business in Milwaukee, WI.



PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Phone (800) 985-9570 pacmachinery.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | Director of Marketing, PAC Machinery

1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

