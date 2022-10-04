Sun Communities, Inc. Provides Preliminary Assessment of Hurricane Ian Impact

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, MI, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company” and “Sun”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, is providing a preliminary assessment of the impact of Hurricane Ian on the Company’s properties in Florida.

The Company has access to all its properties and assessments are in the early stages. Restoration and cleanup activities have begun at all affected properties. Convoys of supplies, food, travel trailers, and trucks, all assembled and organized by Sun team members, have been delivered to Sun’s Florida properties. The Company continues to evaluate the impact of the storm.

Three RV properties in the Fort Myers area, comprising approximately 2,500 sites, sustained significant flooding and wind damage from the hurricane. Additionally, the sea wall and docks at one marina in the area were damaged. At other affected MH and RV properties, most of the damage appears to be limited to trees, roofs, fences, skirting, and carports. At other affected marina properties, docks, buildings, and landscaping sustained limited wind and water damage.

The Company maintains property, casualty, flood, and business interruption insurance for its portfolio of communities, subject to customary deductibles and limits. Additionally, through its Sun Unity program, the Company has launched a charitable giving campaign for hurricane relief with a matching corporate contribution.

“Our thoughts and support go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Nothing matters more than the safety of our residents, guests, and team members. By having a comprehensive Hurricane Preparedness Plan, our team members are ready for situations such as this unfortunate event. Sun will continue to do all we can to help those affected by this natural disaster get access to the resources they need to recover from this storm,” said Executive Vice President of Operations and Sales, Bruce Thelen. “We are extremely proud of the heroic and selfless efforts of our team. We are especially grateful to our team members on the ground committed to providing their unwavering support to restore our properties to full operation.”

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 661 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 180,300 developed sites and over 45,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

