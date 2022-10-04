Demand for Global Hot Sauce Market Size to Surpass USD 4.91 Billion by 2026, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% | Hot Sauce Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Hot Sauce Market size is expanding from USD 2.75 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.91 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 7.9% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick and Company Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Unilever PLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Mcllhenny Company, Southeastern Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Baumer Food, Inc., T.W Garner Food Company, B & G Food Inc., KCT Food Inc., and Salsa Tierra Brava among others.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Hot Sauce Market By Type (Tabasco Pepper Sauce, Habanero Pepper Sauce, Jalapeño Pepper Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, & Others), And By Regions – Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hot Sauce Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.91 Billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Hot Sauce Market Overview:

Hot sauce is a form of condiment that adds a spicy and umami flavor to the food and is often produced from a combination of salsa and chili peppers. A variety of hot sauces is also procured by adding a blend of other spices such as salt and vinegar and other fruits. The driving factors behind the significant growth of the hot sauce market are the rising popularity of spicy and umami flavored food and rising consumer preference for consuming exotic and innovative cuisine over the forecast.

Furthermore, the advent of the COVID-19 has pushed consumers into a quarantined state which has increased indoor cooking practices which further boosts the growth of the market to a larger extent.

Market Growth Dynamics

The latest innovations and premium offerings of hot sauce are expected to drive sales over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing prevalence popularity and increasing consumer preference will further open new opportunities for the hot sauce market to gain a better foothold.

An increase in the millennial population and rapid globalization coupled with the urge to consume healthy consumables and attractive retail packaging will further aid in expanding the global hot sauce market.

Hot Sauce Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The food and beverage industries are also incurring enormous losses as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is having a further negative influence on the economy of the world. The transportation system and the supply of raw materials have both been further hampered as a result of this. The disruptive value chain has a negative influence on the supply of raw materials, which in turn has an impact on the expansion of the market for hot sauce. Additionally, the closure of hotels and restaurants is having an effect on the market for hot sauce.

Hot Sauce Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hot sauce market can be divided into tabasco pepper sauce, habanero pepper sauce, jalapeño pepper sauce, sweet and spicy sauce, and others on the basis of type. The tabasco segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to factors like intense customer preference for a bold and combinative flavor of food. Additionally, the sweet & spicy sauce segment is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast.

The global hot sauce market can be divided into mass merchandisers, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online retails, and others on the basis of distribution channels. Mass merchandisers consisting of supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the easy availability of the product coupled with a larger footprint and optimal prices. However, the segment of online distribution will witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast.

The global Hot Sauce market is segmented as follows:

By Type Segment Analysis

Tabasco Pepper Sauce

Habanero Pepper Sauce

Jalapeño Pepper Sauce

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Others

By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Mass Merchandisers

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hot Sauce market include -

The Kraft Heinz Company

McCormick and Company Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Unilever PLC

Conagra Brands Inc.

Mcllhenny Company

Southeastern Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Baumer Food Inc.

T.W Garner Food Company

B & G Food Inc.

KCT Food Inc.

Salsa Tierra Brava

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hot Saucemarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Hot Sauce market size was valued at around US$ 2.75 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4.91 Billion by 2026.

The tabasco subsegment of the hot sauce market is projected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period, according to the Type Segment Analysis.

In addition, the market for sweet and spicy sauces is anticipated to expand at the highest rate of return over the projection period.

North America is expected to witness the largest market share in terms of global revenue collection. If recent trends are to be believed the region is expected to occupy more than 25% of the total market share due to rising consumer spending and intensifying diversification on food flavoring solutions.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hot Sauce industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hot Sauce Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hot Sauce Industry?

What segments does the Hot Sauce Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hot Sauce Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America Will Dominate The Global Hot Sauce Market During The Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast with recent trends indicating more than 25% market occupancy. Factors contributing to the dominant position in the region can be credited to increasing consumer spending and diverse classification based on food flavoring solutions among others. Furthermore, the inclusion of hot sauce in staple cooking practices in the region will further boost the growth of the global hot sauce market during the forecast timeframe. Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising number of supermarkets and hypermarkets coupled with easy availability.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Kraft Heinz recently announced the launch of two product lines including a mayocue and mayomust, which are a blend of mayonnaise-barbeque and mayonnaise-mustard sauces.

Nando’s recently introduced Peri-Peri Vuse, a combination of African Bird’s Eye Chili, garlic, and lemon in a variety of Tesco’s stores in the U.K.

Kraft Heinz announced a partnership with Momofoku Group in order to boost the sales of their Sam Sauce – A spicy and tangy Korean chili sauce in the retail space.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2.75 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 4.91 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick and Company Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Unilever PLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Mcllhenny Company, Southeastern Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Baumer Food Inc., T.W Garner Food Company, B & G Food Inc., KCT Food Inc., Salsa Tierra Brava, and others Key Segment By Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

