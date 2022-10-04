Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Expands Product Offerings Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: CDCLF, FSE: 3ZQ0) (“Ayurcann” or the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma-grade cannabis and hemp to produce various Cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational cannabis markets, is pleased to announce the approval of 15 additional product listings in the Vape, Concentrates and Flower categories in the Provinces of Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.



Ayurcann will launch additional lines of products under its house brands ‘Fuego’, ‘H&S’, ‘XPLOR’, ‘JOINTS’ and ‘BRAVO6’. New products include various innovations in Distillate Vapes, Resin Vapes and Multi-Cannabinoid Vapes, including CBN, high potency CBD oils and high potency Dablicators. With cannabis flower sales growing across the Canadian recreational market Ayurcann is pleased with the acceptance of 8 new product stock keeping units (“SKUs”) and will be offering high potency milled, pre-rolled and value flower. All products will be made available through adult-use stores, including authorized retailers across Canada.

Ayurcann will be launching the products across Canada, which will allow for greater market penetration, including faster and more scaled distribution. Ayurcann has been executing its strategy to expand its market share in extract and extract derivatives, while providing exceptional products and value to consumers.

“We are thrilled with the growth of Ayurcann and its products within the Canadian marketplace. With the ability to produce products that are embraced by cannabis consumers, offering value and innovation, we are optimistic about our future growth, and the potential of becoming an industry leader. We have been successfully selling throughout various Provinces within Canada, including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and believe that the continued interest from consumers and retailers will help elevate Ayurcann as a leader in the industry”, said Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider focusing on providing and creating custom processes and pharma-grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services, including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For additional information, please contact:

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer

905-492-3322

info@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “strategy”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “intends”, “continues”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “will be taken”, “will launch” or “will be launching”, “will include”, “will allow”, “will be made” “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation selling cannabis flower products pursuant to its licenses and in compliance with applicable laws; the Corporation offering an expanded portfolio of products under its existing brands; the Corporation continuing to develop its products, including Distillate Vapes, Resin Vapes and Multi-Cannabinoid Vapes; the Corporation offering new SKUs of milled, pre-rolled and value flowers, and selling these products in adult-use stores throughout the country; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships for greater market penetration, including faster and more scaled distribution of its new and existing products; the Corporation expanding its market share in extract and extract derivatives; the Corporation providing exceptional products and value to consumers; the Corporation growing and becoming an industry leader; the Corporation retaining and expanding its consumer base to elevate as a leader in the industry; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; continued approval of the Corporation’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Corporation’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation’s successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers; the Corporation’s continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchanges; the Corporation selling its products, including dried cannabis flower, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships to scale the distribution of its products and offer an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls, milled and dried flower; the Corporation successfully distributing new SKUs and increasing sales; the Corporation growing its exposure, consumer and retail partnerships and market share throughout the country; the Corporation maintaining a continuous path of growth, and becoming an industry leader; the Corporation maintaining and forging relationships with retail distributors and becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands; the Corporation launching, developing and distributing additional lines of products, including extract and extract derivative products; the Corporation distributing its products through adult-use stores; and the Corporation acquiring and maintaining sufficient funds for developing its products and improving the distribution process.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation’s inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation’s inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals; the Corporation’s inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives and provide exceptional products to consumers; the Corporation’s inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchanges; the Corporation’s inability to sell pre-rolls, milled and dried cannabis flower products pursuant to applicable laws and regulations; the Corporation’s inability to leverage its current relationships in scaling the distribution of its products and/or offer an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls, milled and dried cannabis flower; the Corporation’s inability to grow and increase sales; the Corporation’s inability to grow its exposure and/or market share; the Corporation’s inability to maintain a continuous path of growth; the Corporation’s inability to launch additional products under its house brands; the Corporation’s inability to secure funds for the integration, development and distribution of its new and existing products; the Corporation’s inability to enter into new partnership and/or distribute its new products through existing partnerships with retail distributors across the country; the Corporation’s inability to attract interest to its products from existing and potential retail distributors; the Corporation’s inability to enter new markets, secure additional partnerships and become the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands; the Corporation’s inability to become a leader in the cannabis industry; and the Corporation’s inability to distribute its products through adult-use stores.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.