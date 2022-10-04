Dyadic to Present Disruptive C1 Technology at World Vaccine Congress Europe Announcing Expansion of Influenza Pipeline with Enhanced Efficacy Potential

/EIN News/ -- JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein production and unmet clinical needs for effective and affordable biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb will be presenting at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress in Barcelona, Spain.



The presentation will highlight significant achievements, including:

Successful expression of Omicron BA.5 RBD and gRBD ferritin nano particle antigens including Wuhan and Omicron BA.2 from C1 cells. Nanoparticle antigens have demonstrated the potential to lead to broader and longer lasting protection against a number of viruses, including Covid-19 variants of concern.

Enhanced influenza vaccine efficacy potential and productivity data of C1 expressed antigens, expanding our pipeline to help address seasonal and pandemic flu markets.

Continuing to demonstrate C1’s benefits in lowering the antigen production costs in the price sensitive livestock vaccine market through the achievement of 10 grams per liter of antigen production.



Mr. Emalfarb will also be joined by Dr. Albert Osterhaus from University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, who has been collaborating with Dyadic for over 5 years and has been conducting pre-clinical studies of proteins produced from Dyadic’s C1-cell protein production platform, notably a non-human primate study of a Covid-19 monoclonal antibody, and a rabies antigen.

World Vaccine Congress Europe

October 11-14, 2022

Palau de Congressos de Barcelona (Fira Barcelona - Montjuïc), Barcelona, Spain

Presenters: Mark Emalfarb and Dr. Albert Osterhaus

Presentation Title: Alternative production systems: Developing a filamentous fungal system for influenza, corona virus and rabies

Presentation Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 2:45 PM to 3:15 PM CEST

Registration Link: World Vaccine Congress Europe

Please visit us at booth #35 or join us for our poster session during the event. Dyadic management will be available during the event for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may also request a one-on-one meeting at jlavalley@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company committed to building disruptive microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health.

Dyadic’s gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead technology, C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the Dapibus™ filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including our lead asset DYAI-100 Covid-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products.

To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

