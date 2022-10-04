Federally Qualified Health Center One Community Health Announces the Acquisition of Digital Health Platform De Las Mías
Oregon-Based Community Health Center expands the role of community health workers with the acquisition of healthy lifestyle digital platform by and for Latinas
We believe that our hybrid model of care, combining in-person and digital engagement, is the way all of us will engage in healthcare, and we’ve prioritized that evolution for our patients”HOOD RIVER, OR, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Community Health (OCH) has acquired Portland-based De Las Mías, a digital platform and mobile application designed by and for Latinas. Through a mutual love of food, language, and community combined with evidence-based behavior change models, De Las Mías, founded in 2015, empowers Latinas and their families to live healthier and more joyful lives.
— Max Janasik, Chief Executive Officer, One Community Health
For over 36 years, OCH CHWs or Promotores de Salud have played a vital role in delivering culturally relevant health information to patients and the greater community of the Columbia Gorge. OCH and De Las Mías recently partnered to incorporate a community health worker (CHW) interface into the platform to allow CHWs to engage and inspire the community in new, creative ways. The acquisition of De Las Mías and its technology will enable OCH to further extend its engagement, creating unique in-person and digital experiences to help patients and community members achieve their well-being goals.
“One Community Health is there for our community, not just in sickness, but also in health. With this acquisition, we are continuing on our journey to help our patients and our community infuse healthy choices seamlessly into their lives, in ways that respect cultural identity. We believe that our hybrid model of care, combining in-person and digital engagement, is the way all of us will engage in healthcare and we’ve prioritized that evolution for our patients,” said Max Janasik, Chief Executive Officer of OCH.
“We immediately saw the alignment in who we serve and our shared mission of health equity and social justice. Latinas serve as health navigators for their families and influence the health of their entire community. They are often very busy juggling work, childcare, and other family commitments. Our partnership gives Latinas opportunities to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle through science-based approaches, healthy recipes, fitness, community, and family support. That combined with the ability to connect with an OCH Community Health Worker for help navigating health or social issues, our combined resources have the potential to redefine preventative health,” said Sada Naegelin, Co-Founder of De Las Mías.
As a health communications expert with over 30 years of expertise as a bilingual health educator with extensive knowledge of behavior change, Ana Consuelo Matiella, co-Founder of De Las Mías, will join OCH to lead content development and help direct CHW outreach. Naegelin will lend her human-centered design expertise and strategic consulting to help guide future product direction.
About One Community Health
One Community Health (OCH) is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center, with physical locations in The Dalles and Hood River, Oregon, and two mobile medical units serving local Native American and transportation-challenged residents. Formerly known as La Clínica del Cariño Family Health Care Center, Inc., it was founded in 1986 and today has evolved into an official Patient-Centered Primary Care Home recognized as the Best Primary Care Clinic of 2019 by the Central Oregon Independent Practice Association (COIPA). OCH currently provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and outreach services to more than 23,000 patients. In addition, OCH excels in providing educational programs and support that reflect its integrated approach to health and wellbeing. Dedicated to advancing health and social justice for all its community members, OCH serves patients from the Mid-Columbia River Gorge Region: Wasco, Hood River, Klickitat, and Skamania Counties.
Michele Shrum-Guerrero
One Community Health
press@onecommunityhealth.org